Steelers grab lead on Ben Roethlisberger’s touchdown pass to Najee Harris
The punt-fest between the Steelers and Seahawks has finally been interrupted by a score. The Steelers struck first with a five-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to rookie running back Najee Harris.
Harris caught a short pass from Roethlisberger on the left side and plowed his way into the end zone on a second-and-goal play. Roethlisberger had thrown a near-interception on first and goal from the 5-yard line.
He had a 12-yard completion to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth to give the Steelers a first down at the 5. Earlier on the drive, wide receiver Diontae Johnson took an inside handoff and went 25 yards on an end-around.
The drive was set up by a 24-yard punt by the Seahawks’ Michael Dickson. The two teams had combined for six punts on six possessions before the Pittsburgh touchdown. (Steelers 7, Seahawks 0 with 10:01 left in the 2nd quarter)
Seahawks opt against fourth-down try in Steelers territory
The Seahawks could have left their offense on the field for a fourth-and-five attempt from the Pittsburgh 38-yard line.
They could have tried a 56-yard field goal.
Instead, they sent the punt team on the field, took a delay-of-game penalty, and then squandered an opportunity down the punt inside the 5-yard line. The Steelers were awarded a touchback. (Seahawks 0, Steelers 0 with 4:55 left in the 1st quarter)
Both offenses start slowly
The two offenses are off to a sluggish start in Pittsburgh, with three punts on three combined possessions.
The Steelers got a 37-yard return on the game’s opening kickoff but went three plays and out on offense, with a false start penalty thrown in.
The Seahawks did no better with Geno Smith leading the offense.
The Steelers managed one first down on their second possession before their drive stalled. Ben Roethlisberger took a deep shot for wide receiver Diontae Johnson but the pass was broken up. (Seahawks 0, Steelers 0 with 8:04 left in the 1st quarter)
What to watch for when the Seahawks visit the Steelers
The Seahawks will try to get by without injured quarterback Russell Wilson when they play at Pittsburgh on “Sunday Night Football.”
Geno Smith takes over as Seattle’s starter with Wilson sidelined after undergoing surgery for the injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand suffered during last week’s home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. This will be the first game that he has missed since entering the NFL in 2012 and becoming an immediate starter for the Seahawks.
Wilson had started 149 straight regular season games and 16 more in the postseason on his way to becoming a Super Bowl winner and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Smith, the former starter for the New York Jets, played well in his relief appearance against the Rams. He led a 98-yard touchdown drive before throwing a late interception when wide receiver Tyler Lockett slipped (or was knocked down). But he’s not Russell Wilson, obviously.
The Seahawks and Steelers have matching records of 2-3 after beginning the season with similarly high hopes. The Steelers are coming off a home victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday that quieted the talk, at least temporarily, that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is all but done at age 39.