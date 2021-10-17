The team’s initial hope was both goaltenders could get into a rhythm and would be equally reliable when called upon, Murray said. But having an equal goaltending tandem in the NHL isn’t easy. Before Samsonov and Vanecek, Washington turned to Braden Holtby, who was part of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup-winning team. With two young goalies in Samsonov and Vanecek — instead of a proven veteran in Holtby — Washington faces different types of questions about its goaltending now, including how to split playing time.