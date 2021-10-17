Except that’s not how this loss will be digested, not at all. This franchise doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt, because over time, it hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt. This loss should be processed thusly: Washington (2-4) faced the only defense in the NFL that was statistically worse than its own — and gained 76 second-half yards. It forced Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs into three first-half turnovers — and managed just one touchdown. Just when the overriding question across the entire NFL appeared to be, “What’s wrong with Mahomes?” he threw for 397 yards and directed a Kansas City operation that racked up 499.