One week after allowing at least 33 points for a third consecutive game in an 11-point point loss to the New Orleans Saints, Washington welcomes quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring, two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs to FedEx Field. The Chiefs are averaging 31 points per game, but have stumbled to a 2-3 start primarily due to its NFL-worst scoring defense.
Mahomes, who will be facing Washington for the first time, has thrown 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have combined for eight of those scores.
Washington, which allowed Jameis Winston to throw for four touchdowns last week, has the league’s second-worst scoring defense, so it’ll likely take a bounce-back performance from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense to pull off the upset. Heinicke is coming off his worst game as a pro, which included a pair of interceptions, and he will be without two of his starting offensive linemen in right guard Brandon Scherff and right tackle Sam Cosmi.
Terry McLaurin, who had a season-low 46 yards receiving against the Saints, was limited by a hamstring issue during the week, but is active Sunday. Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown will also return after missing last week’s loss with a knee injury.
Washington is 1-9 all-time against the Chiefs, with its only win coming in September 1983.