Washington, which allowed Jameis Winston to throw for four touchdowns last week, has the league’s second-worst scoring defense, so it’ll likely take a bounce-back performance from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense to pull off the upset. Heinicke is coming off his worst game as a pro, which included a pair of interceptions, and he will be without two of his starting offensive linemen in right guard Brandon Scherff and right tackle Sam Cosmi.