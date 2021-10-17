After a nine-play drive during which Washington benefited from an unnecessary roughness penalty on linebacker Anthony Hitchens, the home team settled for Dustin Hopkins’s second field goal of the game. Taylor Heinicke threw well short of the line to gain on third-and-eight before Hopkins drilled a 43-yarder. Heinicke is 9 for 16 for 62 yards. (Kansas City 10, Washington 6, 8:07 left in the second quarter)
Chiefs extend lead to 10-3 with 52-yard field goal
After a 29-yard punt return by Mecole Hardman set the Chiefs up with excellent field position, Harrison Butker extended Kansas City’s lead to seven with a 52-yard field goal.
Washington running back Antonio Gibson is questionable to return after aggravating the shin injury he’s been dealing with on the previous drive. (Kansas City 10, Washington 3, 12:33 left in the second quarter)
Kendall Fuller intercepts Patrick Mahomes in the red zone
Washington caught a break on the first play of the second quarter, when Patrick Mahomes’s pass intended for Tyreek Hill deflected off the wide receiver’s hands and into the arms of cornerback Kendall Fuller for an interception at the Washington 5-yard line. The Chiefs came into the game with the league’s second-worst turnover differential behind the Jaguars.
The interception offered a bit of redemption for Fuller, who missed a tackle on Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon on the previous play, which gave Kansas City a first down. (Kansas City 7, Washington 3, 14:55 left in the second quarter)
Washington cuts Chiefs’ lead to 7-3 in the first quarter
Washington got on the board with a 50-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins after a 12-play drive on its second possession. Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown had a 13-yard catch on third-and-long to extend the march and was Taylor Heinicke’s intended target in the end zone on the third-down play that preceded Hopkins’s field goal, but Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton deflected the ball away. (Kansas City 7, Washington 3, 3:30 left in the first quarter)
Chiefs take 7-0 lead after 95-yard touchdown drive
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs carved up the Washington defense on Kansas City’s opening drive. Running back Darrel Williams, starting in place of the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire, capped the 10-play, 95-yard march with a short touchdown run. Williams converted on a fourth-and-short near midfield earlier in the drive, while tight end Jody Fortson had a 27-yard catch over Landon Collins. Mahomes is 5 for 6 for 81 yards. (Kansas City 7, Washington 0, 9:09 left in the first quarter)
Kansas City won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Taylor Heinicke and Co. went three-and-out, sandwiching a couple of incompletions, including a deep shot that was just out of the grasp of wide receiver Terry McLaurin, around a short run by Antonio Gibson.
The Chiefs will begin their first possession at their own 5-yard line after a booming 66-yard punt by Tress Way. (Washington 0, Kansas City 0, 13:59 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: Growing pains for young roster are part of the plan
One week after allowing at least 33 points for a third consecutive game in an 11-point point loss to the New Orleans Saints, Washington welcomes quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring, two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs to FedEx Field. The Chiefs are averaging 31 points per game, but have stumbled to a 2-3 start primarily due to its NFL-worst scoring defense.
Mahomes, who will be facing Washington for the first time, has thrown 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have combined for eight of those scores.
Washington, which allowed Jameis Winston to throw for four touchdowns last week, has the league’s second-worst scoring defense, so it’ll likely take a bounce-back performance from quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense to pull off the upset. Heinicke is coming off his worst game as a pro, which included a pair of interceptions, and he will be without two of his starting offensive linemen in right guard Brandon Scherff and right tackle Sam Cosmi.
Terry McLaurin, who had a season-low 46 yards receiving against the Saints, was limited by a hamstring issue during the week, but is active Sunday. Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown will also return after missing last week’s loss with a knee injury.
Washington is 1-9 all-time against the Chiefs, with its only win coming in September 1983.