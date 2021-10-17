Unlike in its first three losses, the first half gave Washington (2-4) hope of an upset of the favored Chiefs (3-3), who were beleaguered by turnovers and poor decisions, many of them by Mahomes. Washington had a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the first half, but the momentum disappeared in the second — as did Mahomes’s struggles and Washington’s offense, which was held scoreless in the final 30 minutes.
On the first play of the second quarter, after he dropped a should’ve-been interception in the first, cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off a Mahomes pass that bounced off the fingers of wide receiver Tyreek Hill at the Washington 6-yard line.
Although Washington’s offense sputtered to a three-and-out that led to a Chiefs field goal, it returned on its next drive for a nine-play series that kicker Dustin Hopkins capped with a 43-yard field goal — his second make of the first half after hitting from 50 yards in the first quarter — to bring Washington within 10-6.
As the Washington offense, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, shook off a slow start and came up with as many good plays as mistakes, the defense arrived to help out, too.
In the second quarter, running back Antonio Gibson followed a 15-yard run up the middle with a fumble deep in Washington territory. Two plays later, Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb drew an offensive pass interference penalty on Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, then, on the next play, sprinted across the field to tackle wide receiver Mecole Hardman and punch the ball out of his hands for a fumble that safety Kam Curl recovered.
Just after the two-minute warning, Washington notched its first and only touchdown when tight end Ricky Seals-Jones moved into the middle of field without a defender in sight and took a deep pass from Heinicke 39 yards for the score, giving Washington a 13-10 lead.
Unlike last week against the New Orleans Saints, Washington ended the first half on happier terms, getting an interception from Bobby McCain on third down at its 20-yard line. Mahomes fumbled the snap but picked up the ball and tossed it as defensive end Chase Young and linebacker Khaleke Hudson barreled toward him. Mahomes was hit as the ball left his hands, sending a lob right to McCain for an easy pick and a three-point halftime lead.
The problem for Washington this time? The same player who gave the defense multiple gifts in the first half.
Even when turnover-prone and struggling, Mahomes has the skill and vision to overcome his mistakes and make the defense pay. Washington’s offense, on a weekly roller-coaster ride with Heinicke at the helm, couldn’t find enough to keep up.
Starting late in the third quarter and continuing into the fourth, Kansas City engineered three unanswered scoring drives, the first of which was aided by back-to-back offside penalties on defensive ends Montez Sweat and Young. On the second score, Kansas City converted two third downs — the Achilles’ heel of Washington’s defense — before running back Darrel Williams found the end zone on a three-yard run.
And on the third, Mahomes did Mahomes-like things. He even showed off his signature cross-body throw, one that left a boo-happy crowd at FedEx Field in awe as he evaded pressure by scrambling right, then launched a bullet across his body — while jumping — to Hill on a crossing route. Lucky for Washington: Offsetting penalties resulted in the play being wiped out.
Unlucky for Washington: Mahomes used his feet and created chunk plays with his arm to lead the Chiefs on a clock-killing 96-yard scoring drive to all but seal their victory. Mahomes found Demarcus Robinson for a 24-yard touchdown catch with 3:14 to go, and moments later Kansas City defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton intercepted Heinicke to end it.
In the first half, Mahomes completed 13 of 23 attempts for 222 yards without a touchdown and those two costly interceptions. He finished 32 for 47 for 397 yards, two touchdowns, the two picks and a 90.5 rating. He also had 31 rushing yards.
Heinicke finished 24 for 39 for 182 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 70.7 rating as his team dropped its second in a row ahead of a meeting with Aaron Rodgers next week in Green Bay.