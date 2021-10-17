Unlike in its first three losses, the first half gave Washington (2-4) hope of an upset of the favored Chiefs (3-3), who were beleaguered by turnovers and poor decisions, many of them by Mahomes. Washington had a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the first half, but the momentum disappeared in the second — as did Mahomes’s struggles and Washington’s offense, which was held scoreless in the final 30 minutes.