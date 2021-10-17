CHICAGO — Candace Parker took a slow stroll onto the Wintrust Arena floor over an hour before Sunday’s Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. She grabbed a ball off the rack and walked to the area between center court and the three-point line — and just stood there. Parker, who grew up in Chicago, said she has tried to stay present and not think of the enormity of the situation, but for a stretch it seemed as though time stopped.