Moments later, as she went through warmups, she rapped to Jay-Z’s “I Just Wanna Love U” as it played over the arena speakers. The lyrics couldn’t be more appropriate.
I’m a hustler, baby.
I just want you to know.
It ain’t where I been.
But where I’m bout to go.
Parker came home in the offseason for one reason — to bring the Chicago Sky its first WNBA title. She finished the job Sunday afternoon as the Sky rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit and scored 15 of the game’s final 17 points for an 80-74 victory.
Parker, ball in hand, sprinted to the corner to hug family and friends with tears in her eyes. Tears steamed down Allie Quigley’s face as “We Are The Champions” blared over the speakers.
The Sky trailed by nine after three quarters but mounted a furious rally sparked by back-to-back three-pointers from Quigley to cut its deficit to 65-60. Still, the Mercury seemed to have an answer every time.
But that was until a Quigley jumper made it 72-67 and started an 11-0 run. Finals MVP Kahleah Copper finished a fast-break layup and the crowd — already on its feet — erupted. All other sounds were drowned out as Parker made a three to tie the score at 72 with 1:57 remaining.
Then it was Stephanie Dolson’s turn. She hit a cutting layup off a beautiful pass from Courtney Vandersloot before turning and letting loose a scream after her team took a 74-72 lead. Moments later, Dolson hit another layup. Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi made a pair of free throws to cut the Mercury’s deficit to 76-74 with 42.3 seconds remaining, but Vandersloot made a turnaround jumper and then iced the win with a pair of free throws with 10.4 seconds to go.
Quigley scored a team-high 26 points. Parker finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Vandersloot had 10 points and 15 assists.
Brittney Griner had 28 points for Phoenix, which took Game 2 at home but dropped both matchups in Chicago.
