It’s a rivalry that began swinging sharply in the Packers’ direction once they acquired Brett Favre, Rodgers’s decorated predecessor. From 1921, the year the teams began playing each other, to 1992, Chicago amassed a 23-game lead in the series at 80-57-6. However, since Favre took over under center for Green Bay in 1992, the Packers have won a whopping 45 of 60 games against the Bears, not counting the postseason matchup. Rodgers took over from Favre in 2008, and he has more than done his part to make the Packers arguably the most hated team in the Windy City.