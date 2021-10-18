The Packers were ahead by just three points with 4½ minutes to go when Rodgers dropped back from Chicago’s 6-yard line, felt pressure and scrambled to his right. He faked a pass to slow defenders, then managed to scamper into the corner of the end zone and give Green Bay a more comfortable cushion.
As jubilant teammates flocked to Rodgers near the stands in Soldier Field, he first celebrated with his familiar title-belt gesture, then could be heard on Fox’s telecast yelling to the Chicago crowd: “I have owned you all my [expletive] life. I own you! I still own you!”
After the Packers held that lead for a 24-14 win, increasing their advantage over the Bears in the NFC North, Rodgers was asked what prompted his outburst.
“Sometimes you black out on the field — in a good way,” he replied with a smile.
“I looked up in the stands, and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double-bird,” Rodgers said. “So I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”
It’s doubtful many Chicago fans heard Rodgers at the time, but the moment immediately went viral. Green Bay running back Aaron Jones was delighted by his 37-year-old quarterback’s bit of trash talk.
“That’s A-Rod. I love it,” Jones said. “What can you say? He’s right.”
Rodgers has certainly enjoyed enormous success against Chicago over a 17-year career spent entirely with Green Bay. He came into Sunday’s game with a 20-5 regular season record vs. the Bears as a starter, plus a 2011 playoff win in the teams’ only postseason meeting since 1941, one that propelled the Packers to the Super Bowl. Including the statistics from Sunday’s game, Rodgers has thrown for 57 touchdowns and rushed for two more against the Bears, with just 10 interceptions.
“I love this rivalry. It’s been a lot of fun over the years,” Rodgers said after the game. He added that he told Justin Fields, Chicago’s rookie quarterback, “Enjoy this. It’s a special rivalry, unlike any other in our game.”
It’s a rivalry that began swinging sharply in the Packers’ direction once they acquired Brett Favre, Rodgers’s decorated predecessor. From 1921, the year the teams began playing each other, to 1992, Chicago amassed a 23-game lead in the series at 80-57-6. However, since Favre took over under center for Green Bay in 1992, the Packers have won a whopping 45 of 60 games against the Bears, not counting the postseason matchup. Rodgers took over from Favre in 2008, and he has more than done his part to make the Packers arguably the most hated team in the Windy City.
In fact, Rodgers’s .815 winning percentage vs. the Bears is the third best by an NFL quarterback against a single opponent with at least 25 starts since 1950 (per ESPN). So it’s safe to assume Rodgers wasn’t exactly adored in Chicago even before unleashing his taunts Sunday, but the feeling isn’t necessarily mutual.
“I love playing at Soldier Field,” Rodgers said after the game. “I said this week, I have a lot of respect for the fans. I’m sure there’s a little bit of respect coming back my way. Not a lot of love, I’m sure.”
Bears Coach Matt Nagy, who may not be much more popular in Chicago than Rodgers, did not express a strong reaction to the quarterback’s chesty claim of ownership.
“I just think, for us, we worry about what we do,” Nagy told reporters. “I didn’t see any of that, or anything like that. For me, my biggest thing right now is just making sure that whatever we can do to get better and win every game, including Green Bay, we need to do it.”
To Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, it was “one of those moments of competition where things get said, and I don’t know what Aaron said about it — I’m sure you guys asked him — but there’s a lot of stuff that gets said out on that football field.”
“Again, it’s a competitive game,” LaFleur added, “and I think that’s one of those moments where you see the competitor in Aaron come out.”