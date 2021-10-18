The NBA’s health protocols include mandatory vaccinations for referees, coaches, media members, trainers and virtually everyone who comes into direct contact with the players, but the National Basketball Players Association resisted efforts to extend the mandate to the on-court talent. Despite that, Silver confirmed the player vaccination rate has reached “roughly 96 percent” and is likely to “tick up a little bit more once the season starts.”
Unvaccinated players will be required to undergo daily testing and agree to other restrictions designed to limit close contact with their teammates away from the court. In some NBA cities, including New York and San Francisco, unvaccinated players would be banned from playing in their home markets because of local mandates.
New York’s mandate led the Nets to bar Irving from all games and practices until he is vaccinated, including road games in which he would have been eligible to play.
“There’s nothing fair about this virus,” Silver told reporters on a virtual video call. “It’s indiscriminate in terms of who it impacts, and I think it’s perfectly appropriate that New York and other cities have passed laws that require people who both work and visit arenas to be vaccinated. That seems to be a responsible public health decision made by those locales, and those are the circumstances in which the Nets find themselves operating. I accept that. I think that we understand as a league we have to play the cards that are dealt.”
Irving’s refusal to adhere to the mandate has drawn significant attention and criticism, given the public health repercussions and the possible impact on the Nets’ title hopes. Silver suggested “a lot of the adversarial nature of these issues” could have been avoided if the NBPA had agreed to a vaccine mandate, which he said was his desired outcome.
The NBA doesn’t expect New York to modify its mandate to accommodate Irving in the near future, and Silver said the Nets’ stalemate is “between Kyrie and New York City right now” and “is not a league issue.”
“I hope that Kyrie — despite how strongly he feels about the vaccination — ultimately decides to get vaccinated because I’d love to see him play basketball this season,” Silver said. “I’d love to see the Brooklyn Nets have their full complement of players on the floor.”
Silver also projected a big financial rebound after two pandemic-shortened campaigns as all 30 teams welcome back fans without restrictions on arena capacities. The league is also cautiously optimistic that Cleveland will be able to host a more typical All-Star Weekend experience in February after the pandemic prompted the relocation of last year’s scaled-down festivities to Atlanta.
Following an estimated 35 percent revenue hit during the 72-game 2020-21 season, which began in December with severely limited fan attendance and had more than 30 games postponed because of virus issues, Silver projected that NBA revenue would reach $10 billion by returning to a standard 82-game schedule with full capacity for this season, which begins Tuesday night.
“It’s our hope that this season will look a lot more like normal,” he said. “The one thing I’ve learned over the last year-and-a-half is to be very cautious about making any predictions, including what will happen with this virus. I think that the general public has been well educated at this point on what’s required. ... Once we see what’s happening one way or the other with the virus, we’ll be making some [protocol] modifications. But I think we’re in good shape right now.”