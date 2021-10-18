“You guys do this every day, a ton of times every day,” Friel told his players on the home sideline. “Just do exactly what you do in practice. Don’t worry about anything else. Just relax and finish the game.”
Friel felt relief when center Gage Gehrke snapped the ball perfectly and kicker Bryce LaFollette converted a 22-yard field goal to power Huntingtown to a 10-7 overtime win over rival Northern. After celebrating, Gehrke told Friel his timeout calmed his nerves.
“At first I was like, ‘[I’m] a dummy; I called timeout right before he kicks it,’ ” Friel said. “But I’m kind of glad I did.”
In Huntingtown’s 36-20 loss to North Point on Oct. 8, Friel said his team’s defensive backs were hesitant. Last week, they stayed after practice to enhance their tackling and coverage. The secondary’s improvement helped Huntingtown (6-1) deny one of the D.C. area’s most lethal passing offenses in its opening overtime possession Friday.
Friel’s main concern in his team’s possession was the snap for LaFollette’s field goal. When that was resolved and LaFollette, a Virginia Tech commit, split the uprights, Huntingtown had clinched its fourth consecutive win over the Patriots (6-1) and dethroned them from the top of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s standings.
— Kyle Melnick
Inspired Anacostia upsets Bell
Anacostia has had a knack for calling the right plays at the right times.
But with the Indians (5-2) in need in of a crucial stop Friday, after their 18-point first half advantage over Bell had been whittled down to two late in the fourth quarter, Coach Jason Lane didn’t look to the playbook for answers.
Picking up on his team’s nerves, Lane implored players to consider personal struggles such as food scarcity and street violence as a source of strength and confidence.
“When you’re from this side of the river, there’s no situation in the game of football that’s tougher or more stressful than what these kids experience in their day-to-day lives,” Lane said. “For a lot of our kids, just making it to school each day is an accomplishment because of all the things they experience at home and in the street.”
Lane’s advice worked, as Anacostia’s defense, led by junior middle linebacker Malachai Redman (14 tackles in the game), forced two three-and-outs in the game’s final four minutes to hold on, 18-16, and hand Bell its first loss of the season.
“In that situation you just got to dig deep into yourself and find it,” Redman said. “Us all going through tough stuff gave us a deep bond, which helped us win.”
— Tramel Raggs
HALFTIME
Players of the week
RB/DE Tony Rojas, Fairfax. The junior rushed for 332 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as the Lions kept their undefeated season alive with a 50-0 rout of W.T. Woodson.
QB Jaden Selby, Churchill. The senior completed 17 of his 25 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 34-20 win over Poolesville.
RB Isaiah West, Georgetown Prep. The senior rushed for three touchdowns and added an interception as the Little Hoyas continued their Interstate Athletic Conference dominance, mauling Episcopal, 35-0.
RB Dadrian Carter-Williams, Wise. Carter-Williams rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries as the Pumas thumped Suitland, 38-0.
Games to watch this week
Quince Orchard at Northwest, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Stone Bridge at Woodgrove, 7 p.m. Friday
St. John’s at DeMatha, 7 p.m. Friday
Fairmont Heights at Douglass, 2 p.m. Saturday
Fairfax’s experimentation pays off
Last spring, Fairfax Coach Trey Taylor had a shortened season and a young roster. Everybody seemed to know the Lions were a work in progress. Taylor had arrived from South Lakes two years earlier, and at Fairfax he was trying to climb out of the hole been created by some rough seasons.
So, he used the spring to embrace experimentation.
“Spring was a laboratory for this fall,” Taylor said. “We wanted to win as many games as we could, but we also wanted to walk into August knowing where guys should be.”
Fairfax spent the season moving around players, trying them at different positions. Lions star Tony Rojas played two games at cornerback, two games at linebacker and two games at defensive end. On the other side of the ball, he started this season as a wide receiver but has quickly turned into the team’s biggest weapon at running back.
“In high school football, you don’t get to go out and recruit by position,” Taylor said. “So a kid may be an atypical linebacker, but he’s the best you have so he has to play there. You can’t look at a player and say he looks like this position or that position.”
On Friday night, the Lions pounded W.T. Woodson, 50-0, and Rojas gained 332 yards rushing. It’s not the only sign that Fairfax’s experimentation has been working: the win moved the team to 6-0, its best start since 1999.
“For a while here, there was a mentality of an expectation to lose,” Taylor said. “So as soon as you got down and things weren’t going your way, it was time to pack it in because that was what was expected. … One of the things I’m proudest of is I feel like we’ve gotten to the point where we’re going into games expecting to win. That’s a huge mental piece for the kids.”
— Michael Errigo
Full circle at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
As a small private school in Alexandria, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes often sees little kids running around behind the end zone while the teenagers play a varsity football game. The team’s Coach, Bernard Joseph, has taught physical education at the elementary school since 2009, so he has spent more than a decade awaiting the kinds of moments that have arrived over the past couple of years.
“Coach, I remember I was one of those kids running around in the end zone, watching this game,” one of Joseph’s players, Theo Weiman, told him earlier this season. “And now I’m in it!”
To have a coach such as Joseph connecting the school community helps build a family atmosphere. Before a game this season, he showed his team a clip of one of his third-graders dancing in class years ago. It was Ewan Clarke, an offensive lineman on this year’s team.
“He couldn’t believe it,” Joseph said. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, that was me?’ ”
Joseph chose this kind of atmosphere intentionally after he left his last job as a police officer in Prince George’s County. His experiences at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes amount to a refreshing change of pace.
“Sometimes when you’re a police officer, you only see the dark side,” Joseph said. “You’re always dealing with crime. You’re dealing with people at their worst. One of the great things about coaching is you see the bright side. … You also see there is some humanity in kids.”
Joseph might also have his best team yet this fall. The Saints scored a rare win at Landon on Saturday to move to 5-2. They have not won seven games in a season in Joseph’s tenure.
— Jake Lourim