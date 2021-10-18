But the Titans are a threat, even if they’ve been inconsistent during a 3-2 start to the season that includes a defeat to the lowly New York Jets. The arrival of wide receiver Julio Jones was supposed to rev up the Tennessee passing game to complement the running of 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry. But Jones and fellow wideout A.J. Brown have struggled with injuries and have totaled only 22 catches this season. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is only the league’s 21st-rated passer. Henry again is the NFL’s rushing leader, getting far too little help.