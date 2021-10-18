The 32-year-old appeared in 15 games with the 2020 New England Patriots but was released by New England just before this season began. He had missed three practices because of what the team said was a “misunderstanding” about coronavirus protocols that restrict unvaccinated players’ contact with teammates and call for fines for violations of those protocols. Coach Bill Belichick said at the time that Newton’s vaccination status wasn’t a factor in the decision to release him, and that the team was moving on with rookie Mac Jones.