The other open spot is filled by undefeated Battlefield. The Bobcats posted a convincing 38-0 win over Unity Reed on Friday.
There is sure to be more movement next week, as the Friday slate features two premier games between ranked opponents: No. 1 St. John’s at No. 4 DeMatha and No. 8 Quince Orchard at No. 9 Northwest.
1. St. John’s (6-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets had a bye this week ahead of a big conference game against No. 4 DeMatha.
Next: Friday at No. 4 DeMatha, 7 p.m.
2. Archbishop Spalding (8-0) LR: 2
Nick Gutierrez’s two touchdown runs lifted the Cavaliers to a 14-3 win over McDonogh.
Next: Friday at Gilman, 3:30 p.m.
3. Stone Bridge (7-0) LR: 3
The Bulldogs enjoyed a bye.
Next: Friday at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
4. DeMatha (6-1) LR: 4
After taking down McNamara, 31-6, the red-hot Stags will get a shot at the top-ranked Cadets.
Next: Friday vs. No. 1 St. John’s, 7 p.m.
5. Wise (6-0) LR: 5
After holding off C.H. Flowers last week, the Pumas enjoyed a more comfortable win over Suitland, 38-0.
Next: Friday vs. Parkdale, 7 p.m.
6. South County (7-0) LR: 6
The Stallions handed West Springfield its second loss of the season, 41-3.
Next: Friday vs. West Potomac, 7 p.m.
7. Good Counsel (5-2) LR: 7
The Falcons defense held No. 15 Gonzaga to just 70 total yards in a 17-0 shutout.
Next: Friday vs. McNamara, 7 p.m.
8. Quince Orchard (7-0) LR: 8
The Cougars topped 40 points for a fourth time this season in a 51-12 win over Gaithersburg.
Next: Friday at No. 9 Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
9. Northwest (7-0) LR: 9
The Jaguars posted their fifth shutout in seven games, a 22-0 win over Seneca Valley.
Next: Friday vs. No. 8 Quince Orchard, 6:30 p.m.
10. Archbishop Carroll (7-0) LR: 10
The Lions had a bye.
Next: Saturday vs. O’Connell, 2 p.m.
11. Independence (7-0) LR: 12
The Tigers kept rolling, earning a 29-6 win over Briar Woods.
Next: Friday vs. Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
12. Rock Creek Christian (5-1) LR: 13
The Eagles pounded McDowell (Pa.), 50-10.
Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy (Va.), 7 p.m.
13. C.H. Flowers (6-1) LR: 14
The Jaguars bounced back from a heartbreaker against Wise by posting a 63-6 rout of Parkdale.
Next: Friday at Suitland, 7 p.m.
14. Madison (6-1) LR: 15
The Warhawks held off a late rally from Centreville to earn a 21-17 win.
Next: Friday at Westfield, 7 p.m.
15. Tuscarora (6-1) LR: 16
The Huskies had a bye.
Next: Friday at Dominion, 7 p.m.
16. Robinson (7-0) LR: 19
A 21-point fourth quarter lifted the Rams to a thrilling 35-31 win over Lake Braddock.
Next: Friday vs. W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.
17. Gonzaga (4-4) LR: 11
The Eagles dropped to .500 with a 17-0 loss against Good Counsel.
Next game: Oct. 30 at McNamara, Noon
18. Broad Run (6-1) LR: 20
The Spartans had a bye.
Next: Friday vs. Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
19. Battlefield (7-0) LR: NR
The undefeated Bobcats are off to the program’s best start since 2009.
Next: Friday vs. Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
20. Theodore Roosevelt (6-1) LR: NR
The Rough Riders have held their own in the district this fall, their only loss coming against No. 10 Carroll.
Next: Friday at Ballou, 6 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 17 Dunbar, No. 18 Northern
On the bubble: Broadneck, Fairfax, Paint Branch, Sherwood.