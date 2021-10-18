It was a strong week for the Top 20 teams in the D.C. area, as 17 of them cruised to victory.

Gonzaga fell to Good Counsel, a fellow Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power; and Northern and Dunbar were knocked off in tight games against unranked opponents.

One of those opponents, Theodore Roosevelt, joins the rankings this week at 6-1. The Rough Riders spoiled Dunbar’s homecoming game and handed the Crimson Tide its first loss.

The other open spot is filled by undefeated Battlefield. The Bobcats posted a convincing 38-0 win over Unity Reed on Friday.

There is sure to be more movement next week, as the Friday slate features two premier games between ranked opponents: No. 1 St. John’s at No. 4 DeMatha and No. 8 Quince Orchard at No. 9 Northwest.

1. St. John’s (6-0) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets had a bye this week ahead of a big conference game against No. 4 DeMatha.

Next: Friday at No. 4 DeMatha, 7 p.m.

2. Archbishop Spalding (8-0) LR: 2

Nick Gutierrez’s two touchdown runs lifted the Cavaliers to a 14-3 win over McDonogh.

Next: Friday at Gilman, 3:30 p.m.

3. Stone Bridge (7-0) LR: 3

The Bulldogs enjoyed a bye.

Next: Friday at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

4. DeMatha (6-1) LR: 4

After taking down McNamara, 31-6, the red-hot Stags will get a shot at the top-ranked Cadets.

Next: Friday vs. No. 1 St. John’s, 7 p.m.

5. Wise (6-0) LR: 5

After holding off C.H. Flowers last week, the Pumas enjoyed a more comfortable win over Suitland, 38-0.

Next: Friday vs. Parkdale, 7 p.m.

6. South County (7-0) LR: 6

The Stallions handed West Springfield its second loss of the season, 41-3.

Next: Friday vs. West Potomac, 7 p.m.

7. Good Counsel (5-2) LR: 7

The Falcons defense held No. 15 Gonzaga to just 70 total yards in a 17-0 shutout.

Next: Friday vs. McNamara, 7 p.m.

8. Quince Orchard (7-0) LR: 8

The Cougars topped 40 points for a fourth time this season in a 51-12 win over Gaithersburg.

Next: Friday at No. 9 Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

9. Northwest (7-0) LR: 9

The Jaguars posted their fifth shutout in seven games, a 22-0 win over Seneca Valley.

Next: Friday vs. No. 8 Quince Orchard, 6:30 p.m.

10. Archbishop Carroll (7-0) LR: 10

The Lions had a bye.

Next: Saturday vs. O’Connell, 2 p.m.

11. Independence (7-0) LR: 12

The Tigers kept rolling, earning a 29-6 win over Briar Woods.

Next: Friday vs. Loudoun County, 7 p.m.

12. Rock Creek Christian (5-1) LR: 13

The Eagles pounded McDowell (Pa.), 50-10.

Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy (Va.), 7 p.m.

13. C.H. Flowers (6-1) LR: 14

The Jaguars bounced back from a heartbreaker against Wise by posting a 63-6 rout of Parkdale.

Next: Friday at Suitland, 7 p.m.

14. Madison (6-1) LR: 15

The Warhawks held off a late rally from Centreville to earn a 21-17 win.

Next: Friday at Westfield, 7 p.m.

15. Tuscarora (6-1) LR: 16

The Huskies had a bye.

Next: Friday at Dominion, 7 p.m.

16. Robinson (7-0) LR: 19

A 21-point fourth quarter lifted the Rams to a thrilling 35-31 win over Lake Braddock.

Next: Friday vs. W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.

17. Gonzaga (4-4) LR: 11

The Eagles dropped to .500 with a 17-0 loss against Good Counsel.

Next game: Oct. 30 at McNamara, Noon

18. Broad Run (6-1) LR: 20

The Spartans had a bye.

Next: Friday vs. Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

19. Battlefield (7-0) LR: NR

The undefeated Bobcats are off to the program’s best start since 2009.

Next: Friday vs. Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

20. Theodore Roosevelt (6-1) LR: NR

The Rough Riders have held their own in the district this fall, their only loss coming against No. 10 Carroll.

Next: Friday at Ballou, 6 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 17 Dunbar, No. 18 Northern

On the bubble: Broadneck, Fairfax, Paint Branch, Sherwood.