Washington was 3-0 when it forced at least three turnovers last year and 11-2 in such games dating back to the start of the 2016 season. After tallying four takeaways in its first five games this season, Washington forced three turnovers in the first half Sunday, with Kendall Fuller and Bobby McCain intercepting Patrick Mahomes, and Cole Holcomb forcing a fumble by Mecole Hardman that was recovered by Kam Curl. Washington’s previous loss with at least three takeaways was Sept. 29, 2019, a 24-3 setback against the New York Giants in which both teams turned the ball over four times. It didn’t help that Washington’s offense was limited to 13 points by a Chiefs defense that was allowing 32.6 points per game.