Fail: Washington’s “tackling”
The Washington defense’s struggles getting off the field continued against the Chiefs, with Kansas City converting 8 of 10 third downs in the second half. One of the reasons for those struggles is poor tackling, which was on display again Sunday. The most egregious example came late in the first quarter, when Jerick McKinnon caught a pass in the flat nearly 10 yards short of the line to gain on third and four before bouncing off Fuller and barreling over Benjamin St-Juste for a first down.
In a similar situation on Kansas City’s game-sealing, 96-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, Fuller whiffed on tackling the elusive Tyreek Hill short of the sticks. Rather than swarming Hill, cornerback William Jackson III stood and waited for the wide receiver to pick up the first down before shoving him out of bounds.
Hail: Sean Taylor
Before the game, Washington rededicated Sean Taylor Road, which was renamed last year after the legendary former safety who was shot and killed in his home in 2007, outside FedEx Field. During halftime, with fans in No. 21 jerseys throughout the crowd and several of his family members in attendance, Taylor joined Sammy Baugh and Bobby Mitchell as the only players to have their numbers officially retired by the team.
Fail: Jackson Mahomes’s TikTok dance
Washington team president Jason Wright apologized last week for not announcing the news of Taylor’s jersey retirement until Thursday. While the team managed to spell Taylor’s name correctly, fans were irked by several other aspects of Sunday’s ceremony, including a photo opportunity with the Taylor family in front of a row of portable toilets and the fact that guests with pregame field passes were permitted to walk on a No. 21 that was painted in burgundy and gold on a roped-off section of the sideline.
Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of the Chiefs’ quarterback, was among those guests and recorded a video of himself dancing on Taylor’s number, which he shared with his nearly 1 million TikTok followers. After the game, Mahomes tweeted an apology, claiming he meant “absolutely no disrespect” and that he was “directed to stand in that area.” (This is the same guy who poured water on a Ravens fan from his club seats at M&T Bank Stadium after Baltimore’s win over the Chiefs last month. It must be hard living in the shadow of his MVP brother.)
Hail: Pressure
Chase Young, who paid tribute to Taylor by taping his face mask in the first half like the late safety used to, had one of Washington’s three sacks, which was the team’s most since Week 2. Washington also had a season-high 10 quarterback hits.
Fail: Consecutive offside penalties
Montez Sweat was responsible for one of Washington’s quarterback hits, but he also committed one of the more costly penalties of the game. Trailing 13-10, the Chiefs faced third and 10 from the Washington 26-yard line on their second drive of the third quarter. Mahomes threw incomplete for Hill, but Sweat was flagged for lining up offside. Despite an offside penalty on Young on the ensuing snap, Mahomes connected with Hill for a 13-yard gain to move the chains. Two plays later, Hill caught a two-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to give Kansas City the lead for good.
Hail: Tress Way
Way averaged a season-best 58 yards on four punts, including a 66-yarder that backed Kansas City up to its own 5-yard line after Washington went three-and-out on its first possession. (The Chiefs proceeded to march 95 yards for the game’s first touchdown.) Way also notched a pair of tackles — and a strange penalty for a block below the waist — on long returns by Hardman, which doesn’t reflect well on his fellow members of the punt coverage unit. A few more defensive performances like Sunday’s and Washington might have to consider having Way play safety.
Fail: The Arrowhead (tomahawk) chop
Shortly after Washington’s NFL team ditched its 87-year-old name in 2020, the Chiefs announced they would ban headdresses and Native American-themed face paint at home games and review the “Arrowhead chop” that fans perform along with a rhythmic “war chant.” The pantomimed chop, which originated at Florida State in 1984 and was adopted by Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves in the early 1990s, has continued. On Sunday, it could be heard from Chiefs fans at FedEx Field, which also banned Native American-inspired headdresses and face paint this season. It’s past time to retire the offensive tradition.