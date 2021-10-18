“I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks. I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone. I am excited to rejoin my teammates & coaches. I’m grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of [the] best fans in the world!”
Johnson had the support of his teammates, with Jason Kelce saying he had told them what was going on in the first week of his absence.
“Everybody in here loves that guy,” Kelce said last week. “He’s such a great personality, a great person to be around. A guy that really makes our room a lot more fun, a lot more energetic. He’s obviously a great football player. I just wish nothing but the best, and I can’t say enough good things about Lane Johnson.”
Brandon Brooks, Johnson’s friend and offensive line teammate, has spoken about his own difficulties dealing with anxiety, joining a number of athletes who have tried to remove the stigma surrounding mental health struggles. Brooks has sought treatment over the years and his issues were on full display when he had to leave a 2019 game. Saying he was “NOT ashamed or embarrassed,” he wrote on Twitter, describing how he always vomited as he prepared for game days.
“I’d like to address what happened yesterday. I woke up and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn’t go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field and I tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn’t able to do it.
“Make no mistake, I’m NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily. I’ve had this under control for a couple of years and had a setback yesterday. The only thing I’m upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn’t able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Brooks dealt with the issue for years, missing two games because of panic attacks in 2016, when the “anxiety condition” that he had also experienced was diagnosed, he said. His anxiety, he explained in 2016, stems from an “unhealthy obsession” with football and the pursuit of perfection.
Johnson had been supportive at that time, saying that he had dealt with anxiety while playing at Oklahoma and as an Eagles rookie after being the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.
“We’re all human. We’re not monsters,” Johnson said in 2019. “I think I heard it at the combine: 50 percent of guys have dealt with anxiety, depression. It’s not foreign. It’s just something that’s not talked about. It’s a stigma where it’s seen as a weakness. When you bring it to light, a lot of people in this world have it.”