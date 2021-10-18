Nash still needs to prove himself in the playoffs, but he possesses two key ingredients for Coach of the Year: a roster that is talented enough to post the NBA’s best record, and an adversity narrative created by Irving’s absence. If Durant and Harden play to expectations and stay healthy, Brooklyn should take command of the East. Nash’s easygoing temperament proved to be an asset last year when he kept the Nets focused and motivated through many injury and covid-related absences.