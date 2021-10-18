While fighting injuries, Tagovailoa has shown few signs he will be an elite quarterback — which stings especially as Justin Herbert, taken one pick after him, has become an MVP candidate for the Los Angeles Chargers. To compound their problems, the Dolphins either misjudged their readiness to win or showed impatience when they dealt a 2022 first-round pick to move up six spots in this year’s draft to select wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Even though Waddle has been excellent, the Dolphins have been lousy, and now the Philadelphia Eagles own their first-round pick — which, if the season ended this week, would be a top-five choice.