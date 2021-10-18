Four of his assistants — Ricky Logo (defensive tackles), John Richardson (assistant head coach/cornerbacks), Craig Stutzmann (co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks) and Mark Weber (offensive line) — also lost their jobs, the school said. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will serve as acting head coach.
Rolovich, 42, had reached the midstream of his second season in Pullman after four years heading Hawaii. He went 1-3 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then 4-3 this season, including a third straight win Saturday night — after which, oddly, some of his players gave him a Gatorade bath often reserved for season-ending championships.
“I don’t think this is in my hands,” he said after the 34-31 win over visiting Stanford. “... If that’s not what [Athletic Director Pat Chun] wants, then I guess I’ve got to move on. But I like being here. I like being the coach here. I love these kids. I’ve just got faith in it.”
On Monday, the university dismissed him. A committee had been scheduled to review his request for a religious exemption, a request he had kept silent until a mentor, retired coach June Jones, revealed it in an interview with USA Today this month. The outcome of Rolovich’s request was uncertain Monday; even if the committee had cleared him for the exemption, he would have faced more arduous mandate hurdles, including the need to demonstrate he worked in a job without extensive up-close human interaction.
“While much has been made of the relatively small number of university employees who are not complying with the governor’s mandate, we are immensely gratified that nearly 90 percent of WSU employees and 97 percent of our students are now vaccinated,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in Monday’s announcement. “... I am proud of all those members of our community who have set the example and taken the steps to protect not just themselves, but their fellow Cougs.”
Chun, in a statement, called it “a disheartening day for our football program.”
Rolovich opened his Washington State tenure in 2020 by charming during a recruiting trip to Seattle. He had tweeted an invitation for fans to join him to chat at a pub, a gesture almost unheard of in the insulated world of college football coaching. He won further adoration during the pandemic when he supported local restaurants by buying dinners and offering them to the public.
He also took heat when a former player, wide receiver Kassidy Woods, recorded a phone conversation with Rolovich in which the player wished to opt out of the 2020 season for health reasons and the coach said there would be “an issue if you align” with players’ rights groups. (Woods transferred to Northern Colorado.) Rolovich then came up shy of transparency in his refusal of vaccination as the public wondered and Washington State fans bickered among themselves over the issue.
Rolovich revealed his unvaccinated status when it was disclosed he would not attend Pac-12 football media day July 27 in Los Angeles, a meeting that required proof of vaccination. The conference’s 11 other coaches appeared from the podium without masks, but Rolovich spoke by video from Pullman. Two of his players, linebacker Jahad Woods and running back Max Borghi, traveled to Los Angeles.
As Rolovich spoke by video, he began by extolling his strength coach, reeling in the news of a player injury, reveling in “a ton of excitement for Utah State, our first game,” expressing gratefulness for having had a spring practice, noting “about 18 starters returning this season” and praising the “unwavering commitment from the players in our program,” saying he had been “impressed with their mental strength, with their focus on health and safety.”
Later, he added: “Now I have prepared a few written remarks to briefly address my statement regarding my decision not to receive a vaccination up to this point. The reasons for my individual choice will remain private. However, I want to make it clear I respect, I support all the work being done by the state of Washington, who as a state has one of the highest percentages of vaccinations in the country. ...
“As I go forward, I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated at the state, local, campus, conference level. I’m not against vaccinations. I wholeheartedly support those who choose to be vaccinated, including our players, staff, coaches.”
Asked if his decision might discourage Washington State fans from getting vaccinated, Rolovich said: “No, I hope everyone makes their own decision and listens to everybody they need to listen to. That was not my intention at all.” He added, “I don’t mean to cause any heartache to this university or this athletic department or this state.”
Just days later, Inslee issued his mandate, which required “all employees, on-site independent contractors, volunteers, goods and services provides, and appointees of designated state agencies to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 on or before October 18, 2021.”
In a statement that day, the governor said, “Getting vaccinated against covid is a public good. We have come so close to defeating this deadly disease. We have the tool — the vaccine — to get this era behind us.”