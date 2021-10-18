“While much has been made of the relatively small number of university employees who are not complying with the governor’s mandate, we are immensely gratified that nearly 90 percent of WSU employees and 97 percent of our students are now vaccinated,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in Monday’s announcement. “... I am proud of all those members of our community who have set the example and taken the steps to protect not just themselves, but their fellow Cougs.”