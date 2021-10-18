Things have changed, and Ross showed Monday how much he has grown. He shot a 1-over 71 to win the MAC individual title by three shots and lead Potomac School to the team championship at Falls Road Golf Course in Potomac.
With a team score of 296, 30 strokes better than second-place St. Andrew’s, Potomac School added to its 2019 championship, which was its first since 2002. Four starters from that team were seniors on this year’s version, which delivered on its considerable potential.
“Each member of this team has just grown phenomenally in terms of their golf game,” Ross said. “Me personally, I’ve shaved probably 10 strokes off my game. All of the other guys, we’ve been working so incredibly hard, pumping each other up, motivating each other, and we’ve really grown — not only in our golf game but also being able to support each other more, on and off the course, because of golf.”
The top 10 players from the tournament make the all-MAC team, and Potomac School had five of them: Ross, Grant Exley at 74, Ryan Huppe at 75, Josh Shapiro at 76 and Connor Wood at 81. Exley, Huppe, Shapiro and Ross were sophomores on the 2019 team.
“[We’ve been] just talking through our swings to each other, giving each other our perspectives on maybe what we could tweak in each other’s swings,” Ross said. “Just helping each other out. That’s one of the main reasons I like golf so much is because of those guys and because of that team aspect. It’s just so different from playing individually in a tournament.”
With four of the league’s top players returning, Potomac School was always going to be the MAC favorite this fall. The reason the Panthers improved so much was their focus on the game year-round.
“They sacrifice by giving up some other sports,” Coach Mike Hutton said. “They got a taste of the championship two years ago ... and they just upped the level of their game.”
