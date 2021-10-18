It didn’t quite make it that far. But reality could not change what the ball’s flight revealed (or, rather, revealed again): Kyle Schwarber knows how to crush a tape-measure homer, and the Houston Astros are dealing with a flammable Boston Red Sox offense.
Where the ball did land, an estimated 430 feet from home plate, was enough for a grand slam in the second inning, which included six runs off Astros starter José Urquidy, which led to a 12-3 win for the Red Sox on Monday night and a 2-1 advantage in the American League Championship Series.
Yes, that much was packed into one of Schwarber’s uppercut swings. Power goes a long way in October. Before it, though, Alex Verdugo worked an 11-pitch walk, J.D. Martinez doubled off the base of the Green Monster, Hunter Renfroe walked, Christian Vázquez poked an RBI single and José Altuve booted a sharp grounder that, if fielded cleanly, could have started an inning-ending double play.
Instead, as Schwarber dug into the box, fans chanted Altuve’s name, adding a not-so-nice word for good measure. Almost the whole crowd stood in anticipation. On one hand, that’s a feature of the postseason, when any pitch can change a team’s entire fate. But on the other, these Red Sox have conditioned their followers to seek a good view. The alternative? Missing bits of history.
Schwarber’s second-inning blast, his third of the postseason, made Boston the first team to stuff three grand slams into a single playoff series. That also matched their regular season total and is more than the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers hit across 162 games. Twenty of Boston’s 25 runs in the series have come via homers.
“Offensively, this is the best they’ve been all season,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. “They’re locked in right now.”
Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez held the Astros to three runs in six innings, logging seven strikeouts. Kiké Hernández, their center fielder, continued a blazing stretch with two singles. He joined Kirby Puckett, Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig and Ty Cobb, all Hall of Famers, as players to record 17 hits and five home runs in a six-game postseason span. It was, all in all, just about a worst-case scenario for the Astros.
hey entered this game with a worn and dwindling pitching staff. Lance McCullers Jr., their ace, is sidelined for the series and hasn’t thrown since injuring his forearm. Luis Garcia, their Game 2 starter, exited in the second inning Saturday after hurting his right knee. And so Jake Odorizzi, once their expected Game 4 starter, threw 82 pitches in relief, removing him from the immediate equation. Zack Greinke, now their Game 4 plan, last started Sept. 19 because of a lingering neck injury.
What Houston needed, then, was for Urquidy to provide some measure of length. What happened was the opposite.
Urquidy was pulled after Xander Bogaerts singled with two outs in the second. The right-hander threw just 57 pitches — a 3-0, sitting-duck fastball to Schwarber the most consequential. This postseason, only one starter, Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan, has recorded more than eight outs against the Red Sox. Urquidy lasted five. Behind him, Yimi Garcia yielded Vázquez’s second RBI single and a two-run homer to Christian Arroyo in the third. By the end of that inning, every player in Boston’s lineup had reached base. It was 9-0 before Michael Brantley, the Astros’ No. 2 hitter, took his second plate appearance.
The reaction to each homer showed the range of Boston’s personalities and experience. Schwarber, a 28-year-old veteran of October, stalked up the line, appearing in no rush, then tossed his bat as if it were an apple core. Arroyo, a 26-year-old reserve-turned-starter, fixed his eyes on the hulking wall in left, saw his liner clear it, then shot a finger into the chilled autumn hair. He screamed, too, as if answering the noise being pumped in his direction. His home run trot was not leisurely.
And the runs those shots accounted for — six in all — rippled through the night. They effectively erased Kyle Tucker’s three-run homer off Rodriguez. They allowed Cora to push Rodriguez to six innings and 97 pitches despite a rocky fourth. Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa went 0 for 9 against him.
Astros Manager Dusty Baker had to call on Garcia (30 pitches), Blake Taylor (20), Brooks Raley (27), Phil Maton (12) and Ryne Stanek (14) to record the final 19 outs of a loss. Martinez and Rafael Devers added homers for the Red Sox in the later innings. So they have the series lead, their uncorked stadium and Nick Pivetta lined up to start Game 4, an option that materialized once he wasn’t needed in relief Monday. Their bullpen is fresh. The Astros, meanwhile, have to scrape together a viable pitching blueprint for Tuesday and get their best hitters going. Their relievers are taxed.
The series has dissolved into a study of contrasts, of two teams moving at completely different paces. But even that is viable to change.