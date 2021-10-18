Urquidy was pulled after Xander Bogaerts singled with two outs in the second. The right-hander threw just 57 pitches — a 3-0, sitting-duck fastball to Schwarber the most consequential. This postseason, only one starter, Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan, has recorded more than eight outs against the Red Sox. Urquidy lasted five. Behind him, Yimi Garcia yielded Vázquez’s second RBI single and Christian Arroyo’s two-run homer in the third. By the end of that inning, every player in Boston’s lineup had reached base. It was 9-0 before Michael Brantley, the Astros’ No. 2 hitter, took his second plate appearance.