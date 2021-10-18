Goodell has long self-righteously insisted that his role as commissioner is to maintain “public confidence” in the game. Well then, for once, do it. Issue a straightforward condemnation of those slurring email exchanges in former Washington executive Bruce Allen’s files, and release a clarifying executive summary of Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into Washington’s rampant workplace abuses, assigning personal responsibility for them.
Instead, so far Goodell has met his latest crisis with his usual careful silence. And that breeds not public “confidence,” but contempt. It breeds a hunch that Goodell’s real job is defined not by public trust but a darkly private principle of mutually assured destruction between him and the owners — whose contempt for the public is so pronounced that four of them have defied a court order by a livid judge in St. Louis to disclose their basic financials. He’s got stuff on them, and they’ve got stuff on him.
Still, Goodell’s deep moralistic streak is said to be genuine, and lately he has seemed to aspire to be more than just a functionary-enabler of the league’s most immanent moral ills, racism, misogyny and homophobia. His effort to lead the league to a more enlightened stance is exactly why a bigot-reprobate like Jon Gruden deemed him a “f*****t,” a word sure to rile him. You hope it would bring out Goodell’s latent political courage, a quality he undoubtedly has. Remember, this is the son of Charles Goodell and the brother of Michael Goodell. His father, the Republican senator, bucked the Nixon White House to come out against the Vietnam War and never whimpered when the cost was his political career. Michael is a gay man who was bullied in high school until Roger “beat the crap out of some people,” as Michael told Time Magazine in 2012.
But when will that son and brother take the commissioner’s seat?
As opposed to the hesitant stiff who meets political problems with careful poses. It’s a sad, irreversible earmark of his tenure that in scandals that truly mattered, such as Ray Rice’s 2014 domestic violence episode and the disgraceful 2017 blackballing of Colin Kaepernick, he needed do-overs before he arrived at better answers and public statements. It was 2020 before he endorsed peaceful anti-racism activism by his players, in a video acknowledging the outrage over George Floyd’s death. “I thought it was appropriate for me to respond directly to that,” he said.
Why isn’t a direct response appropriate now?
Goodell can and should publish his own conclusions about the Wilkinson investigation into Washington owner Dan Snyder, and clear up the gauzy confusion over the content of those emails. This is about more than one rube coach or executive’s foul views, it’s about whether the league will let those attitudes taint hiring practices, and its entire environment. Goodell can surely issue a summary without violating any victim confidentiality — and he will just as surely incur some owner displeasure, and maybe even risk a bonus. But it’s the only way to square and make decent his own conduct. He managed to publish 20 pages on his Deflategate decision to suspend Tom Brady for four games over a matter of ball pressure, citing “public confidence” in the game. If he won’t or can’t devote the same energy to his reasoning and actions on Snyder and Allen, then there can never be public confidence, only the presumption of coverup, and he has broken the commissioner’s office.
A lot of large businesses don’t practice transparency. But Goodell has never positioned the NFL as any other large business — he’s the one who invoked public trust, with so many bland platitudes about the NFL as an influencer on every issue from competitive integrity to patriotism to youth sports.
Where Goodell excels is as a stealth merchant and palace infighter. And he has inarguably made a slow and subtle incursion against some of the game’s most petrified, encastled remnants — and perhaps against his own worst tendencies. If Goodell has a damning instinct to demur, it’s also true that since 2014 he has wrought a visible difference in the space he can most immediately affect, the league headquarters on Park Avenue. When Goodell first assumed the commissioner’s office in 2005, the staff was basically 75 percent White male. As of 2020, more than 38 percent of the staff is female, and 31.5 percent are vice presidents or higher. As for race, 30.5 percent of the management roles in that office are now filled by people of color.
The trouble is, Goodell hasn’t forced much change outside of his own cubicles. The owners’ hiring practices remain disgraceful and they utterly flout the Rooney Rule, with exception of a couple of pockets like San Francisco and Tampa Bay: Just 6.5 percent of general managers and 12 percent of head coaches are anything other than White.
Is that really such a baffling mystery? One of the things the email leaks may show is that these hidden sentiments have a direct effect on hiring.
The yawning gap between Goodell’s hard-shell approach to player discipline and soft- touch appeasement of owners has always been the least likable aspect of his conduct as commissioner. He is willing to suspend players, publish self-serving reports, and duke it out publicly in courts for eight and nine months at a time in the Bountygate and Deflategate affairs to defend his authority. Yet he made Wilkinson’s report wholly invisible and nonverbal, and tapped two of the most scurrilous men in the league on the wrist.
If Goodell means to move the NFL forward, this is no way to do it. On the contrary, it’s a form of burying environmental waste.
If ever a commissioner was in position to cleanse that waste, it would seem to be Goodell. He has political capital. His performance during the coronavirus crisis was one of organizational brilliance, presiding over a full schedule with a virus positivity rate of just .08 percent, and building a superb test-and-trace system. He has negotiated labor peace through 2030 and struck $113 billion in media deals.
But while Goodell has made the league lots of money, he has done nothing to truly uplift it. He has merely shown fleeting glimpses of the commissioner that he could be. His friend Harry Edwards, the famed sociologist, has vouched for Goodell’s essential decency but made an intriguing remark to The Washington Post last summer. “He’s caught between the reality that he knows and understands and the perspectives and desires and agendas of the owners at whose sufferance he serves,” Edwards said. “As he gets closer to the end of his tenure, will he do something that is more in line with his understanding of the realities as opposed to his obligations to the owners and their agendas?”
Will he ever be a real champion of public confidence, or remain the puppet? The answer will define Goodell’s standing over time.