Goodell can and should publish his own conclusions about the Wilkinson investigation into Washington owner Dan Snyder, and clear up the gauzy confusion over the content of those emails. This is about more than one rube coach or executive’s foul views, it’s about whether the league will let those attitudes taint hiring practices, and its entire environment. Goodell can surely issue a summary without violating any victim confidentiality — and he will just as surely incur some owner displeasure, and maybe even risk a bonus. But it’s the only way to square and make decent his own conduct. He managed to publish 20 pages on his Deflategate decision to suspend Tom Brady for four games over a matter of ball pressure, citing “public confidence” in the game. If he won’t or can’t devote the same energy to his reasoning and actions on Snyder and Allen, then there can never be public confidence, only the presumption of coverup, and he has broken the commissioner’s office.