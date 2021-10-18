Rivera didn’t seem to view other potential changes for his 2-4 team as urgent. He expressed confidence in quarterback Taylor Heinicke despite recent struggles — “Not every week’s going to be as productive as people want it to be or as we want it to be,” Rivera said — and said he hasn’t considered turning to backup Kyle Allen. But in the big picture, Rivera seems to feel players haven’t heard him. The coach has harped on maturity and urgency since the preseason, but when asked why a lack of discipline still seems to be a problem for his team, he noted the message hasn’t reached his players effectively.