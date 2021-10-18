This Monday, however, Rivera sounded more concerned. He seemed to be disheartened by the team’s lack of resiliency in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, particularly following Dustin Hopkins’s missed field goal and Montez Sweat’s neutral zone infraction on a third down during a critical sequence.
Rivera also, directly for the first time, implicated himself in Washington’s poor start. He said the lack of discipline evident on Sweat’s penalty “falls on me,” and added he may need to change to his approach. When asked specifically how, he was vague, saying, “There are some things that, as far as coaching is concerned, there are certain ways to approach it.”
Why change now?
“You look around and you see how things are going,” he said. “We got a little saying that says, ‘What you allow is what you accept,’ and sometimes, the response that I have has to be different.”
Rivera didn’t seem to view other potential changes for his 2-4 team as urgent. He expressed confidence in quarterback Taylor Heinicke despite recent struggles — “Not every week’s going to be as productive as people want it to be or as we want it to be,” Rivera said — and said he hasn’t considered turning to backup Kyle Allen. But in the big picture, Rivera seems to feel players haven’t heard him. The coach has harped on maturity and urgency since the preseason, but when asked why a lack of discipline still seems to be a problem for his team, he noted the message hasn’t reached his players effectively.
“The hard part when you're dealing with the players [is] … if you don't get on [the problems] right away, it may fester,” Rivera said. “And as I said, my approach probably has to be a little bit different.”
Rivera defended two players often blamed by fans, rookie linebacker Jamin Davis and safety Landon Collins, and despite their struggles, and said he was happy with the team’s depth.
“I have no issue with the depth,” he said, pointing to the offensive line, receivers and tight ends. “I like where we are with our players. I like the guys that are playing. The guys that are playing are guys that played for us and played well last year.”
An area that does have Rivera concerned, however, is the team’s inability to practice well. He noted that the rash of injuries the team has suffered means “we’ve had to slow practices down, and we’ve actually had to cut some of the periods and create a bit more walk-through so we can get more guys participating.” He noted the team didn’t wear pads Wednesday because it didn’t have enough healthy players, and when a team uses walk-throughs to help players understand their assignments, it loses out on the physicality of hitting in practice.
“It's probably one of the bigger things that kind of set us back a little bit,” he said. “We've got to create a little bit more of that tempo that we have traditionally practiced with. And that's something we've got to get to.”
Washington’s problems seem like the byproduct of many things, including injuries. (Rivera said Monday that he didn’t have updates on two key offensive players, running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who have been dealing with shin and groin injuries, respectively.) But Rivera maintained that with a good week of practice, the team could make good strides toward wrapping up the tackles it needs to and solving the larger issue of its underperforming defense — something that figures to be important next Sunday in a road trip to play Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
“You got to be able to practice in pads, and we didn’t practice in pads this past week,” he said. “A lot of it had to do with again, the injury list. And so that’s an unfortunate detail we got to fix.”