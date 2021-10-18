In the second half, Washington needed full-tilt Heinicke as the defense faltered against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But the offense couldn’t manage much against one of the league’s worst defenses; none of its four full drives lasted longer than seven plays or 32 yards. The unit’s woes weren’t on Heinicke alone — it’s without key players, and there is blame to go around — but his play stood out. He missed open throws, couldn’t find running lanes and didn’t push the ball downfield, throwing 13 of 15 passes fewer than 10 yards in the air.
“We just couldn’t get the ball rolling in the second half, whether it was penalties or keeping it on the sticks or the defense making a good play or a dropped ball [or a] bad throw,” Heinicke said. “We just couldn’t put it together. It was frustrating.”
Before the game, the offense had lived up to preseason expectations. It was average by advanced metrics Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (13th) and Expected Points Added (20th), and Heinicke had been an integral part of winning close games late, including at Atlanta just two weeks ago. But his inconsistent play from snap to snap means the job isn’t necessarily secure once Ryan Fitzpatrick returns from the hip subluxation he suffered in the season opener.
Heinicke still has time to bolster his argument. Initially, Fitzpatrick was expected to return around the bye week in early November, and on Friday, Coach Ron Rivera said the 38-year-old has an MRI exam “pretty soon, which will tell us a lot more.” Rivera has been noncommittal about the starting role once Fitzpatrick returns and said all Heinicke can do is “just keep playing well” because “there’s a lot of factors that will go into the decision that’s made.”
On Sunday, Rivera said Heinicke was uneven. One of his biggest problems was an inability to hit passes deeper than 10 yards. Heinicke doesn’t need to throw long to win — his 8.2 air yards per attempt is league average — but he finished 2 for 11 on attempts longer than 10 air yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The struggles became glaring against a reeling Chiefs defense that didn’t generate consistent pressure.
Washington had a plan to beat Kansas City deep. Heinicke said he could hold the safety in the middle of the field with a pump fake and then target outside, but each time he did, something went wrong. Once, wide receiver Dyami Brown couldn’t reel in a tough catch near the goal line; another time, Heinicke overthrew wideout Terry McLaurin. The misses and check-downs led to an average of 1.7 air yards per completion, the shortest distance for any quarterback in a game this season.
Even in an offense built around dynamic playmakers such as McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson, settling for completions so close to the line of scrimmage makes it difficult to sustain drives, generate explosive plays and score.
“It was trying to take what was given more so than anything else,” Rivera added of Heinicke checking down so much. “The game plan just calls for you to go through your progression. … We’ll take a look [at the film] and see if he moved too quick or [if he stayed] on a guy too long. Those are things that, again, he’s going to continue to learn and get better with.”
It’s possible Heinicke stayed conservative despite the deficit because the coaches, including Rivera, have stressed to him since he became the starter not to gamble too much. Heinicke sometimes forces plays, as he did on two interceptions in a lopsided loss at the Buffalo Bills, and Rivera has emphasized, “There’s no such thing as a 14-point play.” Fitzpatrick isn’t statistically a much better deep-ball thrower than Heinicke, but he does have 147 career starts to Heinicke’s seven, which might give him more of the benefit of the doubt from his coaches when deciding to make a risky throw.
In one stretch Sunday, all the short passes seemed to work in Heinicke’s favor. Just before halftime, he faked a bubble screen left and hit tight end Ricky Seals-Jones up the seam for a 39-yard touchdown for his only explosive play. The setup illustrated Heinicke’s intelligence and gave Washington a 13-10 lead. It seemed like he might be able to hang with Mahomes, who had made uncharacteristic mistakes throughout the opening 30 minutes.
In the second half, though, the quarterback who has carried his team to three straight AFC championship game appearances pulled away. For now, Washington’s offense is tethered to Heinicke’s development, and though he has shown flashes, Washington probably wants to see more consistent (and more consistently explosive) play before deciding to stick with him.
“There’s no panic,” Heinicke said, describing the team and himself. “It’s a long season.”