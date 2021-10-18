It’s possible Heinicke stayed conservative despite the deficit because the coaches, including Rivera, have stressed to him since he became the starter not to gamble too much. Heinicke sometimes forces plays, as he did on two interceptions in a lopsided loss at the Buffalo Bills, and Rivera has emphasized, “There’s no such thing as a 14-point play.” Fitzpatrick isn’t statistically a much better deep-ball thrower than Heinicke, but he does have 147 career starts to Heinicke’s seven, which might give him more of the benefit of the doubt from his coaches when deciding to make a risky throw.