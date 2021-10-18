The debris thrown from the stands caused the game to be paused for approximately 20 minutes as security personnel helped clear the Mississippi sideline. As noted by the SEC on Monday, members of Tennessee’s marching band and cheerleading squad were forced to scurry to shelter.
In a statement issued early Sunday morning, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey called the fans’ actions “unacceptable under any circumstances.” Sankey’s office announced Monday that in addition to the fine, Tennessee would be required to use available resources to identify people who threw objects at the field and ban them from all school athletic events for the rest of the academic year.
In addition, Tennessee was ordered to review its game-day procedures and alcohol policies to prevent a recurrence of what transpired and to provide the conference with a report on its efforts to comply with the SEC’s requirements before the Vols play at Neyland Stadium again Nov. 13, in a matchup with No. 1 Georgia. Before then, the 4-3 Vols have road games at No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Kentucky.
The SEC said it would not suspend Tennessee’s ability to sell alcohol but reserved the right to do so in the future.
“The disruption of Saturday night’s game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus,” Sankey said Monday. “Today’s actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and review of alcohol availability. We will use this opportunity to reemphasize to each SEC member the importance of providing a safe environment even with the intensity of competition that occurs every week. We will also reengage our membership in further review of the alcohol availability policy to consider additional measures for the sale and management of alcohol while providing the appropriate environment for collegiate competition.”
According to Tennessee’s campus police (via the Knoxville News Sentinel), the fans’ actions Saturday resulted in 47 ejections and 18 arrests. A school spokesman said more security cameras may be installed and pointed at the student section.
“The conduct of a small percentage of fans has led to unfortunate consequences on multiple fronts,” Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White said in a statement Monday. “While I don’t believe that conduct is representative of the Tennessee fanbase as a whole, I understand this imperative action by the league. Safety is paramount.”