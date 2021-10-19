“We went backwards in categories that certainly we didn’t see coming or expect. Obviously, two of our areas of strength were supposed to be our bullpen and our offense going into the season,” Cashman said. “Then obviously we went to the trade deadline and tried to reinforce and stuff and our offense completely went backwards from typically a top two offense in runs scored on a yearly basis to finishing 10th in our league this year in a lot of different categories that were flashing red lights of alert, alert, alert. There’s problems here.”