“He was a distraction today,” Rivers said. “I didn’t think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early. It wasn’t a big deal. I just told him he should leave then, and we went on with practice. … I had to protect the team.”
Simmons, whose offseason trade request went unheeded by 76ers President Daryl Morey, made headlines Monday when he was filmed with his phone in the pocket of his sweatpants while he participated in drills. At the conclusion of Monday’s practice, Simmons kept a distance from his teammates as they huddled up and then made a quick exit.
Philadelphia star Joel Embiid told reporters Tuesday that he hadn’t spoken to Simmons, his teammate of five years.
“At this point, I don’t care about that man, honestly,” Embiid said. “He does whatever he wants. That’s not my job. I’m only focused on trying to make the team better, win some games, play hard every night and try to lead the guys that we have here. Our chemistry has been excellent despite everything that’s been happening the last few months.”
Embiid, who finished second in 2021 MVP voting and led Philadelphia to the East’s top seed before a stunning second-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks, has been inundated with questions about Simmons since the Australian forward skipped media day and training camp.
“At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody,” Embiid said. “Go out and play hard, win some games, that’s all we get paid for. We don’t get paid to come out here and babysit somebody. That’s not our job, and I’m sure my teammates feel that way.”
After reportedly threatening to remain away from the 76ers until they traded him, Simmons reported to Philadelphia last week. That decision was probably motivated by financial interests; the 76ers withheld more than $8 million of salary to cover fines accrued during his extended absence. Simmons’s relationships with Rivers and Embiid have been frayed because of comments they made about him following the 76ers’ Game 7 loss to the Hawks in June.
The 76ers have been unsuccessful in their attempts to deal Simmons, whose trade value is complicated by his poor outside shooting and shaky postseason play. Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while earning all-defensive first-team honors last season.