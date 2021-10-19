After reportedly threatening to remain away from the 76ers until they traded him, Simmons reported to Philadelphia last week. That decision was probably motivated by financial interests; the 76ers withheld more than $8 million of salary to cover fines accrued during his extended absence. Simmons’s relationships with Rivers and Embiid have been frayed because of comments they made about him following the 76ers’ Game 7 loss to the Hawks in June.