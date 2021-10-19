Only four of the 10 squads in our preseason rankings remain in the Top 10: Broadneck, Bowie, Mt. Hebron and Severna Park. All four are expected to contend for the Maryland 4A title, which will be crowned in mid-November at Loyola University.
The first postseason title game to be played will be in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association at the end of this month, followed quickly by the Interstate Athletic Conference and Metro Athletic Conference championship games on Nov. 4. The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game, which could feature top-ranked St. John’s, is Nov. 7.
One month from now, it will be even clearer how these top programs stack up, and these rankings may feature a few new teams again.
1. St. John’s (10-1-0) Last ranked: Not ranked
The Cadets’ only loss this season came last week against Bishop O’Connell.
2. Walter Johnson (10-1-0) LR: NR
The Wildcats have so far proved themselves to be the top dog in Montgomery County, beating traditional contenders Whitman and Churchill in back-to-back games this month.
3. Leonardtown (8-0-1) LR: NR
The Raiders started hot and have kept improving, outscoring their last four opponents by a combined score of 16-2.
4. Broadneck (10-1-0) LR: 6
The Bruins’ only loss on the year came in September against No. 7 Bowie.
5. Mt. Hebron (8-1-0) LR: 7
After falling to Centennial in the second game of the season, the team has not lost.
6. Severna Park (7-1-1) LR: 8
A consistent contender in Anne Arundel County, the Falcons are off to another strong start.
7. Bowie (8-2-1) LR: 10
The Bulldogs have used a tough non-conference schedule to grow into a team to beat in Prince George’s County.
8. Landon (9-2-2) LR: NR
Led by one of the area’s best players in midfielder Kristian Fletcher, the Bears have separated themselves so far as the IAC’s best.
9. Good Counsel (10-2-2) LR: NR
The Falcons’ only losses this year came against No. 1 St. John’s and Archbishop Moeller (Ohio).
10. Einstein (8-1-0) LR: NR
The Titans have emerged as a surprise contender in Montgomery County.
On the bubble: Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Centennial, Einstein, Gonzaga, Parkdale.