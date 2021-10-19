The cluster of injuries comes at a rough time for the 3-3 Browns, who have watched the Baltimore Ravens separate themselves from the AFC North pack at 5-1. Baltimore seems to have shrugged off its early-season injury epidemic, with 15 players on injured reserve at one point. The same can be said for the Cardinals, who were missing Coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, defensive linemen Zach Allen and Corey Peters, and star linebacker Chandler Jones after all tested positive for coronavirus yet still handled the Browns with ease on Sunday. The Broncos, Cleveland’s opponent Thursday, also have their share of injuries and will be down three starting linebackers against the Browns.