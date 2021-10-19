But now tweets like this are being written:
Is that bad? That seems bad.
Let’s go down the list of Cleveland’s injuries, which have popped up with the Browns on a short week ahead of Thursday night’s home game against the Denver Broncos.
Baker Mayfield, quarterback: After undergoing an MRI exam on Monday, Mayfield will get a second opinion on his left shoulder injury before the Browns make the call on his status for Thursday night’s game. Mayfield partially tore his labrum in Week 2 against the Texans, has been wearing a brace ever since and exacerbated the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals (though he didn’t come out of the game and revealed afterward that he injured his shoulder again on a noncontact play later).
Case Keenum would start for the Browns if Mayfield has to sit. Cleveland Coach Kevin Stefanski was Keenum’s quarterbacks coach in Minnesota when the latter led the Vikings to the NFC championship game in 2017, so there’s a level of comfort with the backup.
Kareem Hunt, running back: Stefanski said Monday that Hunt will miss “several weeks” — at least three, if he gets placed on injured reserve — with a calf injury suffered against the Cardinals. Hunt has rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 20 receptions for 161 yards.
Nick Chubb, running back: Chubb missed Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a calf injury of his own. On Monday, Stefanski said he’s “not ruling out” Chubb from Thursday’s game against the Broncos and that he was “progressing.” Without Chubb or Hunt, Cleveland would have to rely upon D’Ernest Johnson (three rushing attempts this season) and rookie Demetric Felton (zero rushing attempts this season) at running back.
Jarvis Landry, wide receiver: Landry, the team’s leading receiver the past three seasons, could not make it off injured reserve for the Cardinals game, even after Cleveland had designated him to return. Landry, who has missed four games with a knee injury, could still return to play against the Broncos.
Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver: Beckham suffered a right shoulder injury against the Cardinals and would not have practiced had Cleveland had a workout on Monday. His status for Thursday’s game is unknown.
Jedrick Willis, left tackle: Willis, the team’s starting left tackle, missed his second straight game on Sunday with an ankle injury.
Jack Conklin, right tackle: Conklin, the team’s starting right tackle, had a knee injury and missed the Cardinals game. It’s unclear whether he or Willis will be able to return vs. the Broncos.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker: The rookie, who has started five of six games for Cleveland this season, will miss some time after suffering a high-ankle sprain against Arizona.
The cluster of injuries comes at a rough time for the 3-3 Browns, who have watched the Baltimore Ravens separate themselves from the AFC North pack at 5-1. Baltimore seems to have shrugged off its early-season injury epidemic, with 15 players on injured reserve at one point. The same can be said for the Cardinals, who were missing Coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, defensive linemen Zach Allen and Corey Peters, and star linebacker Chandler Jones after all tested positive for coronavirus yet still handled the Browns with ease on Sunday. The Broncos, Cleveland’s opponent Thursday, also have their share of injuries and will be down three starting linebackers against the Browns.
“Nobody’s flinching right now,” Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said Monday. “We understand what we have in our locker room, the men that we have in our locker room, the leadership from Coach Stefanski. We understand that nobody’s going to flinch in our locker room.”