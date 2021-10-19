“Once you come to yourself and figure out the things you need to do to be able to take that step into the player or character or any type of person that you want to be, it’s always mental,” Gafford said after practice Monday, before news of the deal was first reported by The Athletic. “Seeing the times — I always used to watch film, and seeing the times that I had a chance to take that shot, if I’m ever in that position again, just thinking about it over and over again, I’m always going to take that shot from now on.