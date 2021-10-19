The deal at this point looks to be a savvy move for the Wizards.
The 23-year-old big man figures to play a large role at starting center on a bargain contract this season and with his length, jumping ability and improved conditioning compared to last season, has lots of room to grow his game. Washington General Manager Tommy Sheppard has in the past compared Gafford’s acquisition to getting another pick in last year’s draft.
In 23 games with Washington, Gafford, who is 6-foot-10, averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and made the Wizards more dynamic with his ability to catch lobs on offense and his shot-blocking skills on defense. He averaged 1.8 blocks per game, and the energy he provided to an anemic team at the trade deadline was immeasurable — and quickly made Gafford a fan favorite.
He steps into the starting role this season while 24-year-old center Thomas Bryant continues to recover from an ACL tear. The Wizards expect Bryant back in December or January, though Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said recently Bryant looks to be ahead of schedule.
In part because of his newly increased role on the team and in part because of natural progression as he enters his third season in the league, Gafford returned from the offseason more willing to step away from the rim and shoot jumpers. He has also shown more dedication to rebounding through four preseason games this year, a skill he didn’t have to prioritize as much last season with point guard Russell Westbrook on the roster.
He spent the offseason toiling in the gym in Washington while also focusing on his mental game and confidence.
“Once you come to yourself and figure out the things you need to do to be able to take that step into the player or character or any type of person that you want to be, it’s always mental,” Gafford said after practice Monday, before news of the deal was first reported by The Athletic. “Seeing the times — I always used to watch film, and seeing the times that I had a chance to take that shot, if I’m ever in that position again, just thinking about it over and over again, I’m always going to take that shot from now on.
“As you can see in last game, I took a jump shot and made it. That’s something that’s been rare in my career in general. … I finally rubbed that dirt off, took the edge off and actually just stepped into the player I want to be and just actually took the shot.”
Gafford probably has a ways to go before he fulfills his potential as a center. This preseason he is working on his communication skills as the anchor of Unseld’s defense, one aspect the entire team has yet to master.
“Whether he’s up to touch, whether he’s in a drop, whether he’s switching, just the early talk, we preach early, loud, continuous,” Unseld said Monday. “I think that’s where sometimes he’s a step behind, calls it late, now there’s contact on the screen, the small gets cracked, that just starts the snowball effect. But getting him to understand, ‘What is my job in this situation?’ communicating that early so that all five guys are on the same page — he’s still improving in that area, but I think he’s got to take that to another level.”