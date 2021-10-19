So what do you want to chat about? We’ve got Dave Roberts using Julio Urias instead of Blake Treinin or Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning of Game 2 — and Atlanta somehow having a 2-0 lead over Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series. We’ve got Houston and Boston in a tight ALCS. We’ve got Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals as the NFL’s only unbeaten team. We’ve got Dak Prescott and the Cowboys looking like the class of the NFC East. We’ve got the Washington Football Team and — well, pick your gaffe, on or off the field.