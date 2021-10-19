So what do you want to chat about? We’ve got Dave Roberts using Julio Urias instead of Blake Treinin or Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning of Game 2 — and Atlanta somehow having a 2-0 lead over Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series. We’ve got Houston and Boston in a tight ALCS. We’ve got Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals as the NFL’s only unbeaten team. We’ve got Dak Prescott and the Cowboys looking like the class of the NFC East. We’ve got the Washington Football Team and — well, pick your gaffe, on or off the field.
Plus: the NBA is opening up. Alex Ovechkin can still score. SEC fans are throwing things and SEC schools are parting ways with coaches. Get your questions in early and often!
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Are you having trouble loading the Q&A? Certain secured internet networks and VPNs block the chat. Please contact your internet provider or your employer's technical support team. Unfortunately, it's not an issue we can resolve.
For other problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage:
Tramel Raggs, a sports reporter for The Post, produced this Q&A.