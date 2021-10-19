The picture will become even more clear once the playoffs begin. But the six-week mark is a good time to take stock of the teams that have impressed the most thus far.
1. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) Last Ranked: 1
The Cavaliers have again shown why they’re among the region’s elite. Coach Leslee Brady’s young defense has been stout, allowing only 10 goals all season, but it’s the squad’s offense that has shined. The Cavaliers’ 59 goals lead the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland’s “A” Conference.
2. Severna Park (9-2) LR: 3
The stingy Falcons are led by defenseman Zoe Day, the linchpin of an airtight back end. Severna Park hasn’t let up more than two goals in a game all season as it looks to take firm control of Anne Arundel County.
3. Fairfax (17-0) LR: 9
Northern Virginia’s best team is undefeated, rolling through its competition with six straight shutout victories. After defeating Alexandria City, 5-0, in their regular-season finale, the Lions took down West Springfield, 6-0, in the first round of the district tournament.
4. St. John’s (12-0) LR: Not ranked
The top team in The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference looks to pry away the conference title from Good Counsel, which has won the last two championships.
5. Independence (16-0) LR: 6
A softer schedule leaves some doubt as to how good this team truly is, but the Tigers’ dominance is undeniable after allowing just one goal all season.
6. Stone Ridge (8-1-1) LR: Not ranked
The Gators are set up for an Oct. 26th matchup with Georgetown Visitation that may determine who the best team is from the Independent School League.
7. Riverside (14-2) LR: 5
The Rams’ only losses both came to Independence. Since the second loss on Sep. 23, they have won six straight games and have outscored their opponents 44-0.
8. Yorktown (14-1) LR: 4
Yorktown finished its season undefeated in the Liberty District with its only loss coming against No. 3 Fairfax.
9. Georgetown Visitation (8-3) LR: Not ranked
Coach Shamsiya Shervani’s squad will be rested for its game with Stone Ridge, as it has an 11-day break to prepare after defeating Holy Cross on Oct. 15.
10. Robinson (14-3) LR: Not ranked
Behind the play of Anya Arseneau, the Rams have put together a solid campaign, becoming a surprise contender that won the opening game of the Patriot District tournament, 2-1, over West Potomac.
On the bubble: Broadneck, Crofton, Madison, River Hill.