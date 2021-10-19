His shooting form looks better. It’s closer to the functional motion he had upon entering the NBA, not the awkward and long-developing mess he has had since adding muscle and becoming a player who attacks the rim. He’s not obsessed only with the three-point shot like he has been since Budenholzer became the Milwaukee coach. He’s showing progress with counter moves, working on being smoother in getting to midrange jumpers and making quicker decisions when he’s in the post. But forget about fancy moves for a moment. If all this work translates only into improving his free throw shooting percentage — if Giannis can shoot in the 70s like he used to — he would become even more dangerous and have more impact at the end of games.