This season, however, Broadneck (11-0-1) has regained county supremacy and will have its first legitimate shot since 2017 to recapture the 4A crown when the playoffs begin later this month.
“The team wasn't used to losing that many games,” Broadneck Coach John Camm said. “They didn't really like it. So that helped spur them on to work even harder to get back where we were. They knew they had that potential.”
Last month, Broadneck defeated county rival Severna Park, the 2019 Maryland 4A runner-up, for the first time since 2017. The Bruins have also proven themselves across the state with wins over Mercy, one of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland’s top teams, and Calvert, the 2A champion in 2019.
Broadneck jumped to No. 2 in The Post’s rankings, which are being updated for the first time since the preseason rankings six weeks ago. Elsewhere, reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion Good Counsel overtook Archbishop Spalding for the top spot, while Howard County’s Marriotts Ridge joined at No. 3. The rankings will be updated again at the season’s conclusion.
1. Good Counsel (10-0-1) Last ranked: 2
The Falcons have beaten powerhouses across Maryland and D.C., including Spalding, St. John’s and McDonogh.
2. Broadneck (11-0-1) LR: Not ranked
3. Marriotts Ridge (12-0-1) LR: NR
The Mustangs have triumphed over Howard County’s top teams, including River Hill, Wilde Lake and Glenelg.
4. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) LR: 1
The Cavaliers’ blemishes came against Good Counsel and McDonogh.
5. St. John’s (7-2-1) LR: 3
In WCAC play, the Cadets are 4-1-1.
6. Glenelg (10-1) LR: NR
The reigning Howard County champions’ only loss came against Marriotts Ridge last month.
7. Severna Park (9-2) LR: 5
In a rematch of the 2019 Anne Arundel County championship, the Falcons beat South River, 1-0.
8. Huntingtown (9-1-1) LR: 6
Since falling to Severna Park in their season-opener, the Hurricanes have controlled the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.
9. Maret (9-1) LR: NR
The Frogs’ eight-game win streak was snapped last week against Sidwell Friends.
10. Wootton (9-1-1) LR: NR
The Patriots are have beaten top Montgomery County foes Quince Orchard, Whitman, Walter Johnson and Churchill.
On the bubble: Georgetown Visitation, North Point, Walter Johnson.