Beyond the loss of Nchami, the Terps have dealt with a handful of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Starting linebacker Fa’Najae Gotay suffered an upper-body injury during the season opener against West Virginia. He needed surgery and has not returned. Branden Jennings, the freshman linebacker who started in the place of Gotay, didn’t play in the last two games because of an injury. He returned to practice before Maryland faced Ohio State, but he did not play in that game. Locksley said he expects Jennings to return this week.