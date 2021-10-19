“I honestly hadn’t thought about it,” he said from New Orleans, where the Sun Belt is headquartered. “But when I saw it right in front of me, it caught me off-guard. I remembered going to NCAA conventions and seeing men like [Ohio State athletic director] Gene Smith and [former MEAC commissioner] Charles Harris and thinking, ‘I wonder if I can be like them someday?’ They inspired me. It occurred to me that day that now it was up to me to lead, to try to show others this was a path they could follow. I still very much feel that way.”
Gill had lived most of his adult life as a Black man in what was (and is) a largely White world. After playing football for four years at Duke — beginning as a walk-on running back — he applied for an NCAA internship as a senior.
“I really had no idea what I wanted to do,” he said. “I’d been a role player in college, certainly not a pro prospect. I was talking one day to Chris Kennedy (Duke’s longtime academic adviser and compliance director), and he suggested I apply for an NCAA internship to see if administration interested me. I got it and went from there.”
Gill worked twice at the NCAA in various roles, and as an assistant athletic director at Vanderbilt and then at Oklahoma. In 2007, he was offered the chance to become the athletic director at American University. Initially, he was hesitant because AU doesn’t play football, but his longtime partner Tiffany Speaks — they first met at a bus stop while Duke undergraduates — liked the idea of going to a big city. “Norman isn’t exactly Washington D.C.” he said with a laugh.
Five years later, he was offered the job as AD at Richmond — “I liked that they played football,” he said — and stayed there for five years.
But his career path changed in 2017 when Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade offered him a job as her second-in-command.
“I took it for a couple of reasons,” he said. “Campus politics, anywhere, can be tough. Fundraising is difficult. I had started to think that my skills were actually better suited to something focused more nationally than on just one school. I knew Bernadette and trusted her; that helped too.”
There was one other important factor: Tiffany had suffered a stroke a year earlier and needed to be in Washington to be near her doctors. McGlade was willing to let Gill work from the District while Tiffany was recovering.
Tiffany is doing much better now, but health care in New Orleans was still an important factor in Gill’s decision to pursue the Sun Belt job. Eleven weeks after Gill was hired into his history-making role, Kevin Warren was selected to succeed Jim Delany as commissioner of the Big Ten, becoming the first Black man to run a Power Five conference, although he didn’t actually become commissioner until Jan. 1, 2020.
Warren also inadvertently helped Gill when he and then-Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott and their athletic directors decided to cancel their football seasons in the summer of 2020. Although both conferences reversed that decision and began play later in the fall, several Group of Five conferences benefited from their absence from television in September and most of October.
No one benefited more than the Sun Belt. On Sept. 12, three conference teams played on the road against Big 12 teams in “guarantee games,” in which the home teams guarantees the visitors a big payday, and the visitors are supposed to guarantee the home team a victory.
Except the Sun Belt teams forgot their half of the bargain. Arkansas State went to 18th-ranked Kansas State and won; Louisiana went to 23rd-ranked Iowa State and won; and Coastal Carolina won at Kansas.
“That day was huge for us,” Gill said. “We beat three Big 12 teams on the road and all three games were on network TV because there just weren’t a lot of games available for them to televise. So, not only did we win, but people saw us win. Let’s face it, you have to win to call yourself successful. We did it that day and people noticed.
Only 79 of the FBS’s 130 teams were playing in September. The Sun Belt became a network TV staple during that period.
By season’s end, Coastal had become one of the stories in the country, beating then-unbeaten and 13th-ranked BYU in December before losing to Liberty in overtime in the Cure Bowl to finish 11-1 and ranked 14th in the final AP poll. Louisiana, which was 10-1, finished one spot behind Coastal.
This season, Coastal is 6-0 and ranked 14th — one spot behind Notre Dame — but probably faces its toughest test of the season Wednesday night when it plays at Appalachian State (4-2), a game that will be seen on ESPN2.
Like most second-tier conferences, the Sun Belt still has to play a lot of games midweek to get on national TV, which isn’t exactly ideal for anyone — except TV executives. But the league signed a 10-year extension with ESPN in July that adds national TV appearances — real ones, not streaming ones — to the package, with 40 percent of them guaranteed for Saturdays.
Gill, like every Group of Five commissioner, has to be aware of the constant threat of losing teams to the never-ending realignment carousel. The American Athletic Conference, having just lost three teams to the Big 12, is searching, although its reported list of targets does not include any Sun Belt schools.
“I think our schools understand that this is a good place to be right now,” Gill said. “Our media rights have just gone up and are stable. I know some of our schools would be attractive to other leagues. We’ll deal with it as it comes.”
For now, this season might present a unique opportunity. If Cincinnati wins out and gets into the College Football Playoff, and if Coastal wins out and finishes ranked in the top 10 in the CFP’s final poll, it would receive a New Year’s Six Bowl bid — a first for the Sun Belt.
As for Gill, 49, he’s happy in New Orleans, but also aware that as a successful Black commissioner, the Power Five might come calling. Three of those commissioners are new to their jobs, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey — who has been in charge since 2015 — is only 57. But Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will be 70 in January.
“I’d be lying if I said a chance like that wouldn’t interest me,” Gill said. “But right now, I’m more than happy doing what I’m doing. I have responsibilities that go well beyond our teams winning games and I really like that.”