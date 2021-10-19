“In mid-September, the owners discussed the issue of player housing and unanimously agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players,” MLB said in a statement touting other changes to the minor leagues since they came under control of the MLB office. “We are in the process of finalizing the details of that policy and expect it to be announced and in place for the 2022 season.”
The details of the plan remain to be seen, but at least one team said it had been told that requirements probably will include fully furnished apartments with no more than two players to a bedroom, or hotel rooms with no more than two to a room where apartments are not available.
Under the potential guidelines that team was given, host families would be considered acceptable short-term solutions, and players could opt out of team-provided housing if they wish. Players on the 40-man roster, who make a minimum of $46,000 once they are added to that roster and playing in the minors, would not have housing covered under the early sketch of a would-be plan.
Whatever the specifics turn out to be, the change is likely to represent a massive gain for minor leaguers, who make less than minimum wage but will no longer have to worry about their most substantial expense.
“This is a historic victory for Minor League baseball players. When we started talking to players this season about the difficulties they face, finding and paying for in-season housing was at the top of almost every player’s list,” Advocates for Minor Leaguers Executive Director Harry Marino said in a statement. “Drawing on each other’s courage, Minor Leaguers across the country came forward to speak honestly about their living conditions, both through our organization and individually. It was this unprecedented behavior — Minor League players unifying and utilizing their collective voice — that ultimately upset the status quo.”
For decades, the minor leagues have been a place where aspiring major leaguers lived in relative poverty to pursue their dreams. While some early-round picks could live off signing bonuses, most minor leaguers found it impossible to live on salaries that were as low as $8,000 to $14,000 annually, according to players and advocates.
While anyone would struggle to live on that salary, it was particularly debilitating when it came to housing. Most players found themselves using most of their money for rent. If they switched levels and had to break a lease, they often ended up losing money in the process.
But this year, particularly after many minor leaguers went more than a calendar year without any pay because of the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season amid the coronavirus pandemic, advocacy groups such as Advocates for Minor Leaguers and More Than Baseball stepped up efforts to highlight the challenges minor leaguers were facing. Because they do not have a union, these groups provided a place for collective action and helped minor leaguers speak out while trying to shield them from organizational retribution.
Little by little, more and more players came forward. More and more major league players were asked about the conditions. Late in the season, teal wristbands reading #FairBall began appearing on the wrists of major league players offering their support. Most recently, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor was spotted wearing one as he celebrated his walk-off homer in the National League wild-card game.
The pressure seems to have hastened a remodeling process that MLB insists was already underway and included salary raises of 38 to 72 percent for minor leaguers at various levels, as well as stepped-up standards for minor league facilities. But Marino and other advocates insist that even those raises have not brought minor leaguers to the point that they are making a living wage, particularly because they are not paid in the offseason.