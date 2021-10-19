But this year, particularly after many minor leaguers went more than a calendar year without any pay because of the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season amid the coronavirus pandemic, advocacy groups such as Advocates for Minor Leaguers and More Than Baseball stepped up efforts to highlight the challenges minor leaguers were facing. Because they do not have a union, these groups provided a place for collective action and helped minor leaguers speak out while trying to shield them from organizational retribution.