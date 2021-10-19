Miami Dolphins: They opened with a nice win at New England, but it has been a disaster since. They’ve lost five in a row and on Sunday suffered an embarrassing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who entered on a 20-game losing streak. The Dolphins were supposed to be a playoff contender after winning 10 games last season, but instead they have one of the worst records in the league. Even though Brian Flores is a defensive coach, the Dolphins rank 30th in yards allowed per game.