1. Green Bay Packers (5-1) | Last week’s rank: 2
Aaron Rodgers taunted the fans in Chicago. He could have chosen his words more tactfully but the “I still own you” sentiments were accurate, given his 22-5 career record against the Bears. Rodgers and the Packers have been fantastic since the opening loss to the Saints at Jacksonville that set off alarm bells following all the offseason drama. Rodgers is playing like the reigning MVP, and the Packers are once again vying for NFC supremacy.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) | Last week’s rank: 3
Tom Brady was very good again with his 34-for-42 passing performance in the victory Thursday night at Philadelphia. He got a bit of extra time, with the mini-bye, for his injured right thumb to heal. The Bucs have played well from the outset this season after often struggling last season before beginning their championship push in December. The biggest issue now is the depleted secondary, with newly signed CB Richard Sherman also hurt.
3. Arizona Cardinals (6-0) | Last week’s rank: 4
No head coach? No matter. The Cardinals, after a week filled with coronavirus-related issues, won Sunday in Cleveland minus Coach Kliff Kingsbury following his positive test for the virus. They remain the league’s only unbeaten team, and there’s no doubting at this point that they are for real. All that remains to be sorted out from this point onward is exactly where they stand in relation to the other NFC heavyweights. But they certainly belong.
4. Los Angeles Rams (5-1) | Last week’s rank: 5
Matthew Stafford was sharp and the Rams were dominant in beating the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Not that it’s such a major accomplishment these days to beat the Giants in dominant fashion.
5. Baltimore Ravens (5-1) | Last week’s rank: 6
The Ravens have had a penchant for playing dramatic games this season. That wasn’t the case Sunday as they overwhelmed the Chargers in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson wasn’t superhuman this time but that he didn’t need to be. Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman provided rushing touchdowns on a turn-back-the-clock day for the team’s veteran backs.
6. Dallas Cowboys (5-1) | Last week’s rank: 7
It was an eventual late Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass., marked by the exploits of QB Dak Prescott and both the wondrous play-making and occasional coverage lapses of CB Trevon Diggs. But when it was done, the Cowboys had a memorable victory and a three-game lead in the NFC East to savor entering a bye week that provides time for Prescott’s calf injury to heal.
7. Tennessee Titans (4-2) | Last week’s rank: 10
How could this team have lost to the Jets? Derrick Henry was terrific Monday night, and the Titans used the late fourth-down stop by their defense to hold off the Bills. That is the team that the Titans should be on a more consistent basis.
8. Buffalo Bills (4-2) | Last week’s rank: 1
Coach Sean McDermott opted against a game-tying field goal in the final seconds Monday night at Tennessee and put the ball in QB Josh Allen’s hands for a fourth-down attempt. It didn’t work. The Bills had looked practically unbeatable during their four-game winning streak. But the Titans showed that, while the Bills are very good, they certainly can be beaten.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) | Last week’s rank: 12
Okay, beating the Lions barely counts. But the fact remains that the Bengals are a good team that isn’t going away, as long as QB Joe Burrow remains healthy and in the lineup. Rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase continues to dazzle.
10. New Orleans Saints (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 11
The Saints return from their bye and even get an extra day to prepare before they play Monday night at Seattle. They can win consecutive games for the first time this season, given the victory over the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field just before their bye. Overtaking the Bucs in the NFC South might be too much to ask, but the Saints should be in the thick of the playoff chase.
11. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) | Last week’s rank: 13
They’re not back to being the mighty Chiefs. Not yet. Patrick Mahomes threw two more interceptions Sunday at FedEx Field, one of them on the kind of ill-advised throw that he’d vowed to avoid as part of a reevaluation of his on-field decision-making. But it was a very good second half in the triumph over Washington and the Chiefs, at least, are back to .500.
12. Cleveland Browns (3-3) | Last week’s rank: 9
The injuries continued to pile up during Sunday’s loss at home to the Cardinals, and now the Browns must reassess what their patched-together lineup will look like. The schedule is not kind in that regard, with a Thursday night matchup with the Broncos looming.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) | Last week’s rank: 8
That was a dud of a performance in the lopsided loss Sunday in Baltimore. Just when the Chargers had begun to seem trustworthy, they reverted to being the Chargers. Coach Brandon Staley’s aggressiveness backfired with a pair of failed fourth-down attempts in his own territory that led to Ravens field goals.
14. Minnesota Vikings (3-3) | Last week’s rank: 17
Kirk Cousins was excellent and the Vikings found a way to win in OT at Carolina even after the missed field goal at the end of regulation. There’s no way not to like that.
15. Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) | Last week’s rank: 18
The victory at Denver in Rich Bisaccia’s first game as interim coach following the resignation of Jon Gruden was impressive and showed resilience, following more than a week of turmoil and intense scrutiny. Bisaccia and Raiders players had expressed a mixture of personal fondness for Gruden and condemnation of his words. Their professionalism was on display in a crisp on-field performance.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) | Last week’s rank: 19
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers aren’t quite done. Not yet, at least. It has been only a few weeks since Roethlisberger’s days as a productive NFL quarterback seemed basically over. The Steelers’ season appeared to be coming undone. All of that still could end up being true. But Roethlisberger and the Steelers are keeping an alternate narrative in play. Their season still has possibilities after they evened their record at 3-3 by beating the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks.
17. San Francisco 49ers (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 15
Jimmy Garoppolo, trying to return from his calf injury, was on the practice field Monday as the 49ers returned from their bye to prepare for Sunday night’s game at home against the Colts. Rookie Trey Lance, who suffered a knee injury while making his first NFL start in the pre-bye loss at Arizona, wasn’t. Dealing with the QB situation is Coach Kyle Shanahan’s most pressing post-bye task.
18. Chicago Bears (3-3) | Last week’s rank: 14
Yes, the Bears — and not merely their fans — are owned by Aaron Rodgers, as he said. This is a competitive team with Justin Fields at QB, and better on-field days should be ahead. But it’s not a team, right now, on the level of Rodgers and the Packers.
19. Atlanta Falcons (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 20
The Falcons return from their bye to try to build on their victory over the Jets in London. They would be wise to keep rookie TE Kyle Pitts as the centerpiece of their passing game even when their WR group is less depleted by injuries.
20. New England Patriots (2-4) | Last week’s rank: 16
The Patriots could not quite pull it out in a captivating game Sunday against the Cowboys. They are close to being good, with a handful of plays spelling the difference in their losses to the Dolphins, Bucs and Cowboys. Unfortunately for them, in the NFL the phrase “close to being good” translates to being not very good at all.
21. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) | Last week’s rank: 21
The Eagles made it interesting Thursday night against the Bucs before succumbing. Anyone who expected much more from this team this season wasn’t being realistic. The trade Friday of TE Zach Ertz to the Cardinals provided yet another signal that this is a full-scale retooling.
22. Carolina Panthers (3-3) | Last week’s rank: 22
The 3-0 start has been followed by a three-game losing streak and the Panthers are being shown to be the average team that they were all along.
23. Denver Broncos (3-3) | Last week’s rank: 23
The 3-0 start has been followed by a three-game losing streak and the Broncos are being shown to be the average team that they were all along.
24. Indianapolis Colts (2-4) | Last week’s rank: 26
The Colts beat the Texans at home in lopsided fashion and they still could be a factor in the AFC South race. That says more about the state of the AFC South than it says about the Colts.
25. Seattle Seahawks (2-4) | Last week’s rank: 24
Fill-in QB Geno Smith and the Seahawks waited just a little bit too long to get things moving Sunday night in Pittsburgh, with Russell Wilson reduced to spectator status. They managed to turn was once was shaping up as a routine loss into an OT thriller, with all that chaos at the end of regulation. But, as Coach Pete Carroll pointed out, there’s no way to undo the fact that it’s still a loss, no matter how admirable the effort.
26. Washington Football Team (2-4) | Last week’s rank: 25
The public announcement of the retirement of late franchise great Sean Taylor’s jersey No. 21 didn’t go smoothly. The game against the Chiefs didn’t go well. The outcome of the investigation into the team’s workplace is facing renewed scrutiny. Even the most ardent fans seem to be having difficulty maintaining a positive outlook.
27. New York Jets (1-4) | Last week’s rank: 28
The Jets were on their bye and didn’t play last weekend. Did anyone notice? Or care? Now they will return to play the remainder of their schedule because that, apparently, is some sort of requirement.
28. New York Giants (1-5) | Last week’s rank: 27
It just keeps getting worse. The Giants lost to the Rams, 38-11, on the day they honored their Super Bowl-winning team from the 2011 season. They don’t have a playoff victory since that season. They’ve made only one postseason appearance over that span. Another season seems lost and it appears increasingly inevitable that co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch will have to perform another organizational housecleaning.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) | Last week’s rank: 32
Jags win! Jags win! All it took was six games, a trip overseas, an equally beleaguered opponent and a wild finish. But the Jaguars finally got into the win column for Coach Urban Meyer and rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. They got their first three FGs of the season, including Matthew Wright’s 53-yard game-winner as time expired, and edged the Dolphins in London. There’s no stopping them now.
30. Miami Dolphins (1-5) | Last week’s rank: 29
The Dolphins lost to the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And now they are the Jaguars. They’re 1-5. They’re about as disappointing as it gets. And, with this season reduced to essentially a lost cause, there’s very little reason to continue to pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson, unless it would be done almost entirely with next season in mind.
31. Houston Texans (1-5) | Last week’s rank: 30
The Texans weren’t competitive in the four-TD loss at Indy. Davis Mills was back to looking like a rookie QB who isn’t ready to play.
32. Detroit Lions (0-6) | Last week’s rank: 31
The Lions stand alone as the league’s only winless team and they move into the cellar of these rankings with the Jaguars’ victory. Could they become the first 0-17 team in NFL history? It seems unlikely, given that the Lions already have had some near-misses. But Sunday’s 23-point defeat to the Bengals wasn’t one of them.