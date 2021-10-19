“There are certain people that have … and have had a plantation mentality in this league,” Smith told HBO’s “Real Sports,” according to a transcript provided by the network of the interview, which is scheduled to air Tuesday night. “I think it would be unfair to sweep everybody up in this. But I guess … my point is for the people in this league — and I’m talking primarily of ownership, who believe that this league should be something better — they’re going to have an opportunity to match actions to their words.
“And if they refuse to do that, my message to some of them that I’ve made and … now the message to them publicly is, 'Your refusal to step up to the plate and demand an investigation or demand the release of … any evidence of impropriety will speak volumes about whether you indeed believe in this — in this racist mentality or this plantation mentality or … even worse, whether you believe that the National Football League can be a better part of itself.’”
Smith and the NFLPA have been advocating for the release of information from the investigation since Gruden’s resignation last week. Gruden used racist language in a 2011 email to disparage Smith. This time, Smith explicitly made the case that owners should pressure the league on the issue.
The NFL has not budged from its stance that it will not reopen the Washington investigation or release materials related to it. The league said in July that the team would pay a $10 million fine and owner Daniel Snyder would cede control of the team’s daily operations to his wife Tanya for an unspecified period. The NFL said then that attorney Beth Wilkinson, who oversaw the investigation, did not submit a written report to the league on the findings.
Gruden’s emails to Bruce Allen, Washington’s former team president, and others were supplied to the league and examined by NFL officials after being uncovered as part of the investigation. The league sent the emails related to Gruden to the Raiders. Gruden announced his resignation last week after meeting with Raiders owner Mark Davis.
“First of all I would say it was more shocking that a group of people, apparently in an email conversation, felt that it was comfortable enough to engage in a conversation like that that certainly denigrated me and … people who look like me,” Smith said in the interview.
Smith said he was “shocked to see it, but I’m not naive enough to believe that there aren’t people out there who are doing this.”
Smith also was critical of “people who defended him [Gruden] or gave him a pass on Sunday who look more like us than like him,” apparently referring to broadcasters. Smith didn’t specify, but NBC’s Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy were criticized for comments they made perceived as supportive of Gruden.
“It’s abhorrent to think that a group of people are on that email chain being comfortable saying that,” Smith said. “It’s equally abhorrent to me to see a group of people defend it, knowing that they live in this legacy of America’s past. They live in this hope of America’s future. We can’t be truly hopeful when those people continue to excuse or apologize for something.”