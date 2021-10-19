His team seemed to be doing the same. By the fifth inning, Atlanta had double the number of hits with runners in scoring position Tuesday (four) as the Dodgers did all series. Trea Turner and Justin Turner had all but disappeared offensively. Betts’s best efforts — two walks and a single before that key eighth-inning double — did not appear to be enough to will the Dodgers’ offense to life. For all their history of rejuvenation, these Dodgers looked like a group that was falling flat, one that couldn’t revive itself when it mattered most.