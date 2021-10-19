It was then, as the sun set on Dodger Stadium and maybe their season if they didn’t intervene, that Will Smith poked a single up the first base line to give the Dodgers a tiny bit of life. After an out, AJ Pollock’s groundball sneaked up the middle, just out of the shortstop’s reach, to give the Dodgers a real-life rally.
And it was then, just as the lights started to take effect, that Cody Bellinger swung through two pitches as if he were trying to hit them to the moon. On the third swing, he did just that, tying a game that his team spent in some combination of haze and quicksand until he lifted it out, surgically repaired right shoulder and all.
His swing seemed to lift a weight off his team’s shoulders, one Mookie Betts picked up and hurled out of the stadium when he hit an RBI double that scored Chris Taylor to give Los Angeles the lead a few batters later. What had looked certain to be a 3-0 Atlanta lead in the series was suddenly a 2-1 difference — utterly surmountable for these Dodgers, who came back from a 2-0 deficit against this team in this round just last year. Then, as now, they seemed to need the pressure. Then, as now, they came alive.
Perhaps it could only have been Bellinger who saved the Dodgers. The 2019 NL MVP is one of just a few Dodgers to find offensive revival, instead of regression, this October. After a miserable season spent trying to regain strength in the shoulder he hurt last postseason, after he hit .165 and drove in just 36 runs, Bellinger has driven in six runs in the Dodgers’ nine playoff games. And the Dodgers have needed every one of them.
His swing was the Dodgers’ third hit with runners in scoring position all series. Their fourth came from Betts three batters later, as the gates opened and the freeze thawed.
His heroics bailed out Walker Buehler, who is usually the one to bail out the Dodgers in October times of need. He pitched on short rest to help them win a do-or-die Game 4 of the division series against the San Francisco Giants. In four career would-be elimination games, Buehler has allowed three earned runs in 21⅔ innings (1.25 ERA) with 24 strikeouts and five walks.
And while Tuesday was not technically an elimination game for the Dodgers, it did represent their last chance to give themselves margin for error. Overcoming a 3-0 deficit requires perfection. Overcoming a 2-1 deficit is less daunting.
Buehler’s afternoon started with back-to-back singles by Atlanta hitters, including the previously hitless Freddie Freeman — a dormant force potentially awakened. (Freeman finished 3 for 4 with a walk.) It didn’t improve. Corey Seager hit a two-run shot in the first to give the Dodgers a quick lead, but it should have been bigger. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton walked four men in that inning. The Dodgers couldn’t come up with the big hit they needed.
By that time, Los Angeles was 2 for 19 with runners in scoring position and had left 20 runners on base in 19 innings. In the second, that number grew to 20 in 20.
But the Dodgers had an early lead nonetheless, something Manager Dave Roberts said would be particularly important given Tuesday’s 2 p.m. local start time. By the fourth inning, shadows began to slide their way across home plate, landing between the batter’s box and the pitcher’s mound where they could interrupt the hitter’s view of the ball as it spun toward home.
Those shadows seemed to have no effect on Freeman, who hit another line drive the opposite way to beat the shift in his second at-bat. Then Austin Riley drove a ball to the wall, where relatively inexperienced center fielder Gavin Lux couldn’t hold on.
And they certainly were not a problem for former Dodger Joc Pederson, who drove a line drive into right to bring home Freeman. Adam Duvall blooped a ball into short left a moment later, and Atlanta had tied the score at 2. Seager couldn’t handle Dansby Swanson’s hard groundball to deep short. On that single, Atlanta had the lead. Buehler then walked Eddie Rosario on four pitches to give the Braves another run — and Roberts came out to get him. Buehler, the steadying influence in so many Dodgers series, the stopper, had imploded.
His team seemed to be doing the same. By the fifth inning, Atlanta had double the number of hits with runners in scoring position Tuesday (four) as the Dodgers did all series. Trea Turner and Justin Turner had all but disappeared offensively. Betts’s best efforts — two walks and a single before that key eighth-inning double — did not appear to be enough to will the Dodgers’ offense to life. For all their history of rejuvenation, these Dodgers looked like a group that was falling flat, one that couldn’t revive itself when it mattered most.
If Smith’s groundball up the first base line had been a foot to the right, maybe they wouldn’t have. If Pollock’s hit had been a foot to the left, it would have ended up in Swanson’s glove and turned into at least an out, if not a double play.
Then Bellinger wouldn’t have been able to tie the score with one swing — perhaps wouldn’t have taken those herculean swings trying to do so. A foot here and a foot there, and the Dodgers would have been on the brink. Instead, all of a sudden, they appear to be on the mend.