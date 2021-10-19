Joe Rankin, another assistant coach who played for Seneca Valley, instructed the players to remove their helmets, kneel and place a head on a teammate’s shoulder. “For all my Seneca Valley guys who know the tradition,” Rankin said, “we got to baptize everyone today.” Rankin recited the prayer Seneca Valley has told before every game since its inception in 1974, which ends with everyone yelling “I did my best.”
At Seneca Valley, a program with a Maryland-best 12 state championships, those who built and continued longstanding traditions are trying to pass them along to a group of teenagers who weren’t alive the last time the Screaming Eagles captured ultimate glory in 2002.
”It’s not like the old Seneca, but we’re getting it back there,” said senior Tylek Bright, later adding: “It’s a new era now, so you can’t keep things the same.”
Seneca Valley has undergone plenty of changes, both tangible and philosophical, in recent years. Bright was a member of the team in 2018, when the program reached its nadir. The school and football field underwent construction, and enrollment was slashed. That season, the Screaming Eagles finished 2-8, their worst-ever record, and their longtime coach was fired.
Bright had learned the program’s history as a freshman. The school’s walls were adorned with championship banners and photos, and the names of program legends were painted in green in the weight room. But to Bright and his peers, it may have seemed like mere folklore. Seneca Valley’s home games were played at Gaithersburg High, the bleachers were largely empty and interest in the football program plummeted.
“It was tough,” said senior Alijah Chea, who also played in 2018. “We’re trying to build a nice community. It starts with our team.”
Eyeing a renewal
Seneca Valley has not yet returned as a state powerhouse, but on campus there are hints it could soon. Construction finished last year on one of the state’s largest school buildings and sparkling football facilities, and enrollment is expected to be the largest in the state by 2023.
All the while, the purveyors of the program are blending old and new.
Justin Sickeri, hired in 2019, is the program’s first head coach to not hold previous ties to the school. But he transported the team’s championship banners and trophies to the new building, and he brought with him a coaching staff of mostly alumni, who share stories of their playing days.
These old war stories can sound like history lessons, and even coaches in their 30s fear their players will see them as old and out of touch. In reality, tradition being passed on within this program may come down to it being ingrained in some players’ lives.
Sophomore quarterback Elijah Frazier started attended Seneca Valley games and practices as an 8-year-old. His father, Jonathan, graduated from Seneca Valley in 2004 and made a game-sealing pass deflection in the Screaming Eagles’ 2002 state championship win. In the basement of Frazier’s grandmother’s house in Germantown, a trophy case is on display that features Jonathan’s championship ring and newspaper clippings.
Over the past few years, some football players from the Germantown area have attended other schools that host programs with more recent success. Northwest and Quince Orchard are Montgomery County’s new powerhouses. But for Frazier, attending Seneca Valley was a no-brainer.
“I had a lot of great expectations because my dad was a great receiver here,” said Frazier, who hopes to create new chants distinctive of the program’s new era. “I just wanted to be great, just like him.”
The same is true for sophomore Tavahri Groves, whose father, Rome, graduated from Seneca Valley in 2002. Groves served as the ball boy at Seneca Valley home games throughout elementary school and envied the team’s players and coaches. “I wanted to be different,” said Groves, a wide receiver and defensive back. “I want to build them back up to what they used to be.”
About 45 minutes before Friday’s game with rival Northwest, Frazier led his teammates through plays on their turf field. On the track a few feet away stood the program’s legendary coaches and players as they were inducted into Seneca Valley’s inaugural Hall of Fame class.
As Seneca Valley players jogged up the stadium’s stairs toward the locker room, alumni awaited them on the pavilion. One man, waving an old Seneca Valley jersey, yelled, “Go get them like we got Gaithersburg,” referencing the Screaming Eagles’ old rival.
Still a ways to go
When the Screaming Eagles emerged from the locker room, the new scoreboard displayed a hype video while coaches led players in the program’s traditional chants. Then, to the performance of the school’s band, players rushed through the packed home bleachers and stormed the field.
During the rendition of the national anthem, the Eagles kneeled on their sideline to protest racial injustice — another sign of society’s shift over the past two decades. On the opposite sideline, the gold “King’s Cup” trophy, which Seneca Valley and Northwest compete for, sat on a table.
Between the lines, the night did not begin well for the Eagles, who trailed 14-0 at halftime.
“We can do the little things and beat these guys and send them home with a message that Seneca’s back,” assistant coach Francis Parry told his players in the locker room. “Okay? If we do anything, we’re going to give them a battle until the very, very end. And that sends a message again: Seneca’s back.”
Then Parry caught himself — referring to the good old days rather than allowing the players to build their own new values, as Sickeri has encouraged since he took over.
But Seneca Valley never made that statement Friday night. With about seven and a half minutes remaining, the schools’ athletic directors rushed onto the field and called off the game. Fights had broken out around the school, and it was clear Seneca Valley wasn’t mounting a comeback, so the game was called, 22-0.
Seneca Valley players kneeled in an end zone and watched Northwest players jump around and pose for pictures with the “King’s Cup” trophy. The Screaming Eagles started the season 4-2 and are on track to host a playoff game, but this result proved how long they still need to progress to make this a legitimate rivalry with a bona fide state title contender from across town.
“When we made the schedule, I could’ve chosen not to play them,” Sickeri told his players. “I didn’t have to schedule QO or Damascus. We’re Seneca Valley. We’re not ducking anybody.”
Then, a frustrated Cosby, one of the assistants, put the game into a larger perspective.
“That fighting, all of that starts with us,” he said. “If we set the trend and focus, it’s going to trickle down to the community. We embarrassed Seneca Valley just now with that, and that starts with y’all. I’m putting it on y’all because Seneca Valley is the football team. Always been.”
Coaches instructed Seneca Valley’s players to remain on the field until the situation outside it cleared up. Some sat on the 10-yard line and watched as Northwest players walked toward the parking lot with the trophy they’d learned about all week but never got the chance to hold.