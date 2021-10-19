“But when you sit in this chair, you’re trying to win games,” he added. “That’s the bottom line.”
As of Monday afternoon, the Dodgers were one of three teams remaining in the MLB postseason that has — at times intentionally, at times reluctantly — flipped one of the longest standing laws of baseball math on its head: In the postseason, their relievers have thrown more innings than their starters. Only the Atlanta Braves had maintained the traditional starter/reliever equilibrium, but with a bullpen game likely in Game 4 on Wednesday, they might not remain the exception for long.
None of these teams are, for the most part, taking this approach on purpose. Even those bullpen games are normally unintentional, necessitated by injuries or short outings that thrust scheduled starters into spot duty a day or two early.
But the reality of this postseason is that starting pitchers are simultaneously being expected to do more and less than they’ve ever done as the remaining teams scramble to find October innings after an unprecedented jump in regular season workload after the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Ace after ace has shown signs of wear and tear, whether he admits it or not.
The New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, whose innings count more than doubled this year, struggled in his American League wild-card game outing against the Boston Red Sox and was pulled in the third. Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr., who threw nearly three times more innings this year than last, is out with forearm tightness. Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, coming off Tommy John surgery, hasn’t looked like himself this postseason. Pitcher after pitcher, from Chicago White Sox starters Lucas Giolito and Carlos Rodón to Dodgers ace Max Scherzer, has shown the effects of the massive innings increase.
Roberts’s Dodgers show how the issues are intertwined — not only because of how quick he has been to pull starters even tiptoeing toward trouble this October but because of how willing he has been to use them out of the bullpen, too.
When Scherzer encountered trouble in the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game, Roberts went out to get him. Scherzer is used to going six or seven innings — at least. He didn’t want to hand the ball over, but Roberts couldn’t take a chance in the do-or-die game.
And yet in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants, after days of Scherzer telling his manager he would be available in relief, Roberts decided his ace was his best option to close the deciding game against the top team in the regular season — the best arm available at a season-determining moment. Roberts made the same decision with scheduled Game 4 starter Julio Urías in Game 2 of the NLCS on Sunday, turning to the lefty in a high-leverage eighth-inning spot because he felt he was the best option.
Urías, who won 20 games as a full-time starter this year, conceded the two-run lead Roberts had chosen him to protect. He is still expected to make his Game 4 start.
But throwing an inning of playoff relief is not exactly equivalent to the between-starts bullpen session Urías skipped to be available in relief in Game 1 or Game 2. Scherzer was evidence of that. The man who meticulously trains himself for 110 pitches per outing started on short rest Sunday. He said later, after he couldn’t get out of the fifth, that his arm felt dead. He isn’t, as he pointed out before the start, a trained reliever.
“They build their bodies to be able to do this, to be able to pitch three days in a row or four or five or however they do that. I get how they can do that. You build your arm to be able to do that,” Scherzer said. “But they’re just not built to throw more than 20, 30 pitches in any given day. My arm’s not built to do that. I’m built to throw a hundred pitches, and any time I get in a game, my arm gets sore.”
Yet Scherzer is also proof that, sometimes, the urge to use the best arm in the most important situation is a trustworthy one. After all, the Dodgers did close out the Giants in that game Scherzer finished. The Astros and Red Sox, who have rushed starters into relief duty at times, have made it this far. Red Sox starter-turned-bulk-reliever Nick Pivetta has emerged as a pivotal player by soaking up key innings out of the bullpen. The change works for some — but it is a change.
“I like it a lot. Teams kind of went to the bullpenning model a couple of years ago, but that was only using relievers,” Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino said last week. “Now [Manager Alex Cora] incorporates the starters into it as well, which I think is great. Those guys are champing at the bit to impact the games. ... He is mixing and matching. We’re not facing the same hitters over and over and over again. Giving them fresh looks every time is beneficial for us.”
Some teams, such as those always-thinking Rays, have tried new starter/reliever formulas in recent years because they see it as an advantage. They have not suffered in the regular season, when minor leaguers can come up and down and every game isn’t potentially the year’s last.
But the short-term returns on that strategy are less positive: When Tampa Bay could roll out Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Charlie Morton in 2020, it came up two wins short of a World Series title. When it entered these playoffs patching games together a few hybrid relievers at a time, they lost in the ALDS to a team that finished eight games behind them.
And whether it is related or not, the one team that has relied on its starters more than its relievers, Atlanta, has a 2-0 series lead over the defending World Series champions. Entering Monday, pitchers had made 10 starts of more than six innings this postseason. Atlanta’s Max Fried and Morton had combined for three of them.
“I’m a big believer in starting pitching,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said after his team’s Game 1 win, noting that all of the pennants and division titles his franchise accumulated in the 1990s and beyond came thanks to a rotation that included multiple Hall of Famers.
“I came up with the Braves here, and we were all about starting pitching. I don’t know any better, quite honestly, I guess,” he said the night before he pulled Ian Anderson after three mediocre but far-from-disastrous innings in Game 2. At this time of year, when it comes to starting pitching, you have to do what you have to do.