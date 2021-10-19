“Their outside hitters are very good, their right side’s good, their middle’s good, their setter’s good, their libero’s good. I mean, it’s by far the best team we’ve played against,” Colgan Coach David Mesa said. “It’s overwhelming as far as how many Division I kids they probably have on that roster.”
Several Flint Hill players had The Post’s preseason rankings on their minds in the three matches they played against two formerly top-ranked teams, Holy Cross and Loudoun County; the Huskies won all three.
With championship season on the horizon in November, Coach Patrice Arrington’s team seems primed to capture an 11th straight state title.
1. Flint Hill (20-1) Last ranked: 3
Flint Hill has been a buzz saw, posting nine wins over teams in the Top 10 or on the bubble. It has been a balanced attack, with seniors (such as Jackie Bardin and Rachel Larsen) and freshmen (including Cari Spears) plowing through opposing teams.
2. Alexandria City (20-0) LR: 5
Alexandria City lost its first set of the season and then won 55 straight. It hopes to keep the streak alive with two matches left in the regular season. Coach A.J. DeSain praised the team’s resilience under Milan Rex, Chloe Wilmot and Lila Randall.
3. Holy Cross (19-2) LR: 1
The Tartans have two best-of-three losses to Flint Hill and have lost just three other sets all year. Sophomore Emmy Sellman and senior Hannah Sherman have this team eying another state title.
4. O’Connell (23-3) LR: Not ranked
O’Connell has had a tough schedule and has only lost to Flint Hill and Holy Cross. It also has a claim no other team can make: It downed Flint Hill, surging under Anna Drahozal and Erin Debiec.
5. Loudoun County (17-2) LR: 2
The Captains have lost just twice, thriving under a senior-heavy class led by Sarah Jordan and Delaney Brosan. They remain favorites to win their 10th consecutive state title.
6. Howard (18-0) LR: Not ranked
The Lions have their sights set on the Maryland Class 4A title, and they have had plenty of preparation for it — they’ve played a rigorous, fast-paced schedule. Everything runs through senior setter Ayanna Pharoah.
7. Colgan (17-3) LR: Not ranked
Though the Sharks graduated five starters from last year, the team is deeper than its former iterations and has received productive play from junior Brielle Kemavor. Colgan locked up the top seed in the region with a win over rival Forest Park on Oct. 12.
8. McLean (17-1) LR: Not ranked
Though the Highlanders are new to the Top 10, they’re likely here to stay after defeating longtime conference stalwart Langley and dominating beyond that thanks to seniors Ella Park and Nicole Mallus and several underclassmen stepping up.
9. Arundel (12-1) LR: 6
Arundel is right where it wanted to be: in position to retain its Maryland Class 4A title from 2019 with a group of seniors looking to finish strong.
10. Oxon Hill (10-0) LR: Not ranked
Andria Bynum’s first year coaching Oxon Hill couldn’t have gone much better: The Clippers have taken all 30 sets they’ve played and won more games this year than in Bynum’s four previous years at Potomac. Under a sophomore-heavy class that didn’t play in 2020 and with senior Triniti Cephas leading the way, Oxon Hill could run through the playoffs but will have to focus on its defense against out-of-region teams.
On the bubble: St. John’s, Stone Bridge, Georgetown Day, Broadneck, Reservoir
