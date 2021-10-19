Andria Bynum’s first year coaching Oxon Hill couldn’t have gone much better: The Clippers have taken all 30 sets they’ve played and won more games this year than in Bynum’s four previous years at Potomac. Under a sophomore-heavy class that didn’t play in 2020 and with senior Triniti Cephas leading the way, Oxon Hill could run through the playoffs but will have to focus on its defense against out-of-region teams.