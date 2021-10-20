With two on and two down, and with Nathan Eovaldi, the Boston Red Sox ace, on in relief, Castro poked a splitter through the right side and Carlos Correa wheeled home. Castro stayed alive on a borderline, perhaps favorable call from home-plate umpire Laz Díaz on a 1-2 curveball from Eovaldi. Correa, the beating heart of these Astros, had doubled off Eovaldi to start the decisive, seven-run rally of an eventual 9-2 victory. Michael Brantley broke it open with a double into the right-center gap off Martín Pérez that made it 6-2. Yordan Alvarez further widened the gap with an RBI single to left. Two more runs skipped in on back-to-back defensive miscues by Boston.
Then, Fenway Park was quiet aside from the usual stadium hum. To say the Astros needed this, a laugher in the end, would be dabbling in severe understatement. To not put José Altuve’s eighth-inning homer in the mix of defining details — like, say, right here — would be an oversight. And to look past their bullpen’s effort would be missing why the Astros’ offense had a chance at all.
More than three hours before Castro stepped in, the Astros tried to squeeze something, anything, out of Zack Greinke, who hadn’t started in a month because of a neck injury. With Lance McCullers Jr. sidelined, Luis Garcia hobbled by a right knee strain and Jake Odorizzi taxed out of the bullpen in Game 2, the Astros were running out of pitchers, making Greinke a sort of desperation move. Before he and Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta took the mound, Astros Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Garcia and Framber Valdez (his starter for Wednesday’s Game 5) were available out of the bullpen. If there was ever time to leave anything to chance, it had passed.
But lefty Brooks Raley — not Garcia or Valdez — took over for Greinke with one out in the second, a night after Raley threw 27 pitches in another taxing slog for Houston’s relievers. He put a second runner on with a walk before escaping the jam. Cristian Javier took over and recorded nine outs on 57 pitches, his most since June 3. Here was the start of a narrative shift. The Red Sox did not smash the Astros with their bats. They wasted a one-out triple by Christian Arroyo in the fourth, a one-out double by Xander Bogaerts in the fifth and a leadoff walk by Hunter Renfroe in the sixth. And after Phil Maton worked that scoreless sixth, Baker turned to his freshest and most reliable options.
In Games 2, 3 and 4, Baker’s starter failed to complete two innings. After Game 3, a 12-3 defeat, he called it a recurring nightmare. But even with all the innings heaped on his bullpen, neither Kendall Graveman nor Ryan Pressly had pitched in three days. They just needed a lead to protect. And right when it seemed as if the Astros were punchless, as if Boston could shift the narrative of this series, if only slightly, by winning with its arms and little offense, a second baseman named Altuve saw a first-pitch sinker.
He liked it, too, humming out of Garrett Whitlock’s right hand at 96 mph. So Altuve whipped his bat through the zone, snapping it waist-high, to level the score with a solo shot that smacked above the Green Monster and bounced back into left field. An inning later, after Eovaldi recorded two outs and thought he had Castro finished with that well-placed curve, Castro nudged the Astros into a blowout.
Castro had pinch-hit for Martín Maldonado in the seventh and remained behind the plate. That meant, aside from his unlikely heroics, the 34-year-old paired with Graveman and Pressly for the final three frames. Graveman, a 30-year-old closer acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline, breezed through the seventh and eighth. Pressly, 32 and a veteran of previous Astros playoff runs, put two on before striking out Bogaerts on a curve in the dirt to end it.
And just like that, the Astros had new life.
Way earlier in the game, back in another dimension once midnight struck, Bogaerts crushed a two-run first-inning homer off Greinke that erased Alex Bregman’s solo shot and sent Fenway Park into what felt like a scheduled frenzy. But it faded, little by little, as the Astros evened a series that is now theirs for the taking, should their arms hold up. That’s what a single win in October can do.