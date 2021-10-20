To handcuff the Red Sox, Valdez used a two-pitch mix of his sinker and snapping curve. It is rare for a starter to have success without a reliable third pitch. But with Boston, which has scored 23 of its 28 runs via homer in this series, a groundball pitcher was a certain kind of kryptonite. Valdez struck out five, got 15 outs on the ground and added four in the air. The Red Sox have scored only three runs since exploding for 12 in Game 3, when it seemed they could coast to the World Series. On Wednesday, their best chance came and went in the fifth.