You may not want to be the poster child of all that’s sacred and right in this evolving sport. But, hey, it only means you did well. So well, in fact, that your team has a 3-2 lead in this ALCS and could reach the World Series in Game 6 in Houston on Friday.
Boston starter Chris Sale was sharp, too, aside from a solo homer, a single and a double by Yordan Alvarez. It was almost as if the contest were played five long years ago — not in an October that, to date, had only two starters last six innings and allow three earned runs or fewer. Yet Valdez, 27, the de facto ace for the short-staffed Astros, threw 93 narrative-crashing pitches. He retired the first 12 batters he faced without a ball leaving the infield. He yielded three hits and one walk, his line nearly spotless until Rafael Devers whacked a solo homer in the seventh.
“It makes me feel great, the fact that he went the third time around [the order], kind of dispelled some of the things,” Baker said. “His pitch count was very low, which helped. A guy throwing double play pitches, when you get [four] outs on [two] pitches, that’s [almost] two innings’ worth.”
Valdez could not and did not act alone. Alvarez, for one, bested Sale in all three of his at-bats, highlighted by him reaching for an outside fastball that landed on top of the Green Monster in the second. Before he chased Sale with a two-run double in the sixth, José Altuve walked and Michael Brantley reached on an error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber. The lead ballooned on an RBI double by Yuli Gurriel and Jose Siri’s two-run single. For the Red Sox, the wheels creaked a bit, then jostled, then fell straight off.
By reaching the third inning, Valdez became the first Houston starter to record six outs since he managed it in Game 1, when he retired just eight before exiting. By completing the seventh, he passed the 20 outs notched by Astros starters in Games 1, 2, 3 and 4 combined. And by default, Valdez is fronting a rotation that is down Justin Verlander (out for the season with an elbow injury) and Lance McCullers Jr. (out for the series after straining a forearm muscle), with Zack Greinke slowed by a neck injury, Luis García by a knee strain and Jake Odorizzi because he was needed for 82 pitches of emergency relief Saturday.
When the Astros arrived in Boston, they were running low on rested and capable options. A combination of the two felt like a pipe dream. But thanks to Valdez — and to Baker’s ability to push him with a six-run lead — a starter thrived and the bullpen got a break ahead of a day off.
“Sometimes that’s what happens when bad things happen,” Valdez said, referencing his Game 1 lapse. “I had a really ugly outing. I felt humiliated after that first outing, and then I set my mind on not letting that happen again.”
To handcuff the Red Sox, Valdez used a two-pitch mix of his sinker and snapping curve. It is rare for a starter to have success without a reliable third pitch. But with Boston, which has scored 23 of its 28 runs via homer in this series, a groundball pitcher was a certain kind of kryptonite. Valdez struck out five, got 15 outs on the ground and added four in the air. The Red Sox have scored only three runs since exploding for 12 in Game 3, when it seemed they could coast to the World Series. On Wednesday, their best chance came and went in the fifth.
Heading into the inning, Valdez had not permitted a base runner, let alone anything above weak contact. But that shifted, and quickly, when Xander Bogaerts ripped a single to right and Valdez plunked J.D. Martinez with a first-pitch curve. The Fenway crowd found its sea legs, filling the park with noise. Then Baker walked up the dugout steps and toward Valdez, even though no one was warming in the bullpen.
Rest assured, Baker was not making a quick-trigger change. Not tonight. Instead, he had a light chat with Valdez, patted him on the chest, then retreated to his post, watching Valdez induce a double play and a groundout to strand the tying run on third. In both at-bats, matchups with Hunter Renfroe and Alex Verdugo, Valdez excelled with an arm-side sinker. It was pinpoint command that made the noise go away.
Typically, pitching coaches handle mound visits that don’t include a substitution. But whatever Baker saw, or whatever he told Valdez, calmed the lefty into escaping a critical jam.
“I didn’t say a whole bunch to him,” Baker recalled. “It’s kind of like you call a 20-second timeout in basketball to take the air out of the game.”
Just last week, once he was hooked in the third inning of Game 1, Valdez was another much-maligned playoff starter. Over and over this month, managers have been derided — at times fairly, others not — for their short leashes and the collateral damage of using starters in high-leverage relief spots.
Think Dave Roberts, Max Scherzer and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Or, for a closer example, think Red Sox Manager Alex Cora bringing in ace Nathan Eovaldi for the ninth inning Tuesday — only for Eovaldi to exit with Boston trailing. Whatever the case, Valdez was a revelation and exactly what the Astros needed.
He was the first pitcher to go eight innings in the postseason since Clayton Kershaw did last year in the first round of the National League playoffs. Valdez took exactly three trips through Boston’s order. His left arm put Boston on the edge of going home.